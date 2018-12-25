Benami property case: CBI files charges against former IAS officer Pirzada, his accomplice

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against two persons, one of them a businessman and the other the former Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, Gurnihal Singh Pirzada, for illegally acquiring a piece of land in Mohali worth crores through a complex conspiracy, including the incorporation of a company by forging signatures and documents. The CBI has left out of the chargesheet 10 others who were named in the complaint.

The chargesheet, filed in the court of ADJ Sanjiv Joshi, special CBI Court, makes out a case against Sukhbir Singh Shergill and Pirzada under sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy) read with 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The CBI has applied for sanction for prosecuting Pirzada, who retired in 2001.

The case was registered in 2012 at the Sector 3 police station. Later, on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a SIT (Special Investigation Team) comprising officers from CBI, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) investigated six FIR’s registered at various police stations pertaining to the case.

As per the complaint which bears the signature of Raman Uppal, he handed over Rs 3.5 lakh in cash to buy a plot in Mohali and documents for incorporation of a company in his name and Promila Rani’s name to Sukhbir Singh Shergill, who he met through his friend Pirzada.

Shergill forged Uppal’s signatures and got the company, International Customer Related Management Services, incorporated in the name of his wife Gurbir Kaur Shergill’s brother, Jagbir Singh. He added another associate, Itinder Sngh, as a second director in the firm. Shergill then allotted 45,000 shares of ICRMS in his own name and in his wife Gurbir’s name. According to the complaint, with Pirzada’s help, ICRMS signed an agreement with DLF to consolidate agricultural land at Mullanpur and transfer this land to associate compnaies of DLF at a predetermined rate.

But according to the chargesheet, the complaint itself was part of the conspiracy allegedly hatched by Pirzada. The chargesheet alleges that the FIR, registered at Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh, in January 2012 was signed by Deepinder Dhaliwal on the strength of a special power of attorney given by Raman Uppal and was actually submitted by G S Pirzada.

Uppal had given no money or papers to Shergill to incorporate ICRMS. Rather, alleges the chargesheet, the company was a benami of Pirzada and his friend Shergill. It states that it all began with a plan by Pirzada, then MD (on deputation) of Punjab State Electronics Development and Production Corporation Ltd, to acquire plot B-101 at Industrial Area of Mohali, which was under the control of PSEDPCL.

He was aware that Mahindra Information Technology Services Ltd (MITS) was in the process of setting up an IIIT in Mohali. He also knew that the lease holder of plot B-101, Mitgart India Ltd (MIL), had taken a huge loan from IFCI that it could not repay. In connivance with Shergill, he got ICRMS incorporated in June 2001. ICRMS then took a loan from PNB to settle MIL’s loan, and got control of the property. It was then rented out to MITS. The loan from PNB was to be repaid from the rent to be received from MITS.

The chargesheet mentions that Pirzada abused his official position and personally interacted and finalised the deals with various institutions for implementing his plan and succeeded in acquiring the plot B-101 through the benami held ICRMS, incorporated in the name of Itinder Singh and Jagbir Singh. The latter was not aware that his signatures were forged on documents submitted to ROC for incorporation, as well as to PSEDPCL in connection with transfer of plot no B -101 from MIL to ICRMS.

The chargesheet mentions that Shergill was appointed as director in the company in June 2001. And in 2005, as per Pirzada and Shergill, another friend of theirs, Jatinder Dua, and Dua’s son were appointed as directors in ICRMS, then in the process of entering into the real estate business. In 2005-2006, ICRMS signed MOU with DLF and during execution of deals worth approximately Rs 414.6 crore were received during the years 2006 to 2008 by ICRMS from various DLF companies and about 300 acres of land consolidated by ICRMS worth Rs 350 crore approximately was registered in the name of DLF companies.

That was when a dispute started among various directors of ICRMS and Pirzada. The complaint in the name of Uppal was drafted by Pirzada with an intention to fix Shergill. Shergill removed Jatinder Dua and his son from the directorship by ROC, and Shergill, Rajdeep Singh, and Narinder Singh are still directors of ICRMS in the records of ROC.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Pirzada said, “Surprising that they have accused me under Prevention of Corruption Act when there are no public funds involved. A private property has been bought by a private company. It’s a bizarre and baseless accusation.”