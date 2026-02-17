‘Benami’ land purchases at Gaggal Airport, Gagret to be investigated by SIT: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday announced the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into ‘benami’ (anonymous) land deals at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district and Gagret in Una district.

Responding to a query from the Congress MLA from the Gagret assembly seat, Rakesh Kalia, during Question Hour in the assembly, Sukhu said the government will investigate cases of anonymous land purchases and alleged commissions paid during the process at the two locations.

He said if anyone has made ‘benami’ transactions, their land will be confiscated and no compensation will be provided. If any such case comes to light during the investigation, strict action will be taken against those involved, he added.