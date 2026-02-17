‘Benami’ land purchases at Gaggal Airport, Gagret to be investigated by SIT: Sukhu

He said if anyone has made 'benami' transactions, their land will be confiscated and no compensation will be provided. If any such case comes to light during the investigation, strict action will be taken against those involved, he added.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 17, 2026 08:03 PM IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh SukhuChief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday announced the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into ‘benami’ (anonymous) land deals at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district and Gagret in Una district.

Responding to a query from the Congress MLA from the Gagret assembly seat, Rakesh Kalia, during Question Hour in the assembly, Sukhu said the government will investigate cases of anonymous land purchases and alleged commissions paid during the process at the two locations.

He said if anyone has made ‘benami’ transactions, their land will be confiscated and no compensation will be provided. If any such case comes to light during the investigation, strict action will be taken against those involved, he added.

Kalia alleged that a retired bureaucrat from Uttarakhand was involved in benami land purchases—first in Gagret and now around Gaggal Airport. He further claimed that the same retired officer had a role in attempts to destabilise the state government. Kalia also referred to an FIR registered in Gagret involving an alleged fraud of Rs 8 lakh and demanded stringent action.

He also raised the issue of state bureaucrats not answering calls of elected representatives.

Responding to him, Sukhu reiterated that the SIT probe would examine all aspects of the case. He asked the MLA to submit evidence to him and the Director General of Police for further action. “I assure the respected members of the House that a SIT will be formed to probe the benami properties dealing. The member can submit the relevant evidence to the police.”

Raising the matter in the House, Kalia said elected representatives were finding it increasingly difficult to get administrative officers to act on public grievances. He urged the Chief Minister to personally intervene and initiate strict action against officers who, he alleged, were ignoring legislators.

Story continues below this ad

“It is strange that government bureaucrats don’t listen to public representatives… The telephone allowances given to them should be stopped. The CM should intervene,” Kalia said, adding that such non-responsiveness was hampering development works.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the Assembly had taken cognisance of the matter. The remarks brought to the fore simmering tensions between elected representatives and the administrative machinery. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh had also publicly expressed dissatisfaction with sections of the bureaucracy.

The issue recently escalated when Ayush and Youth Affairs Minister Yadvinder Goma moved a privilege notice against Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan for allegedly failing to receive him during a Republic Day visit.

Replying to MLA Rakesh Kalia’s original question, the government stated that under the proposed Gaggal Airport expansion, a total of 4,649 people had been affected and compensation amounting to Rs 1,460.09 crore has been disbursed so far, determined under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. In a separate exchange, BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakur raised a question regarding irregularities in cooperative societies. Deputy CM Agnihotri requested withdrawal of the query, citing the enormous cost and volume of records required. Thakur refused, saying the government could take its time but must furnish a reply in a future session if not the current one.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi on India-France H125 project
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe, world cricket's much-liked giant-slayers, are back
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement