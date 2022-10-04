‘Being taken to Austria’, Haryana youth dies of suffocation in Hungary

A 20-year-old youth (Nitin Kumar) from a village in Haryana ‘has died’ in Hungary when he was probably being taken to Austria by his travel agents.

The Haryana police have been informed that Nitin Kumar died due to suffocation, but how he suffered from it is being investigated by the police. The body of Nitin Kumar, a resident of Dhanora Jatan village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, reached his village on Sunday and it was cremated the same day there.

Sub-inspector Vinay Kumar, inquiry officer of the case, told The Indian Express that the travel agents had plans to take Nitin Kumar to Austria via Dubai, Serbia and Hungary after a deal was agreed for Rs 12 lakh.

Vinay Kumar, who is additional SHO of Ladwa police station, said: “Nitin Kumar was probably being taken through a road transport in Hungary when he died. His postmortem took place in Hungary’s capital Budapest, and cause of death has been stated to be suffocation. We will investigate what type of suffocation he suffered from that led to his death.”

The police filed an FIR on September 30 against travel agent Sukhvinder Singh, of Yamunanagar district, his son Kulbir Singh and their partner Satwant Sandhu for cheating, conspiracy and under Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at Ladwa police station.

On Saturday, the police arrested Sukhvinder Singh who was produced before a court on Sunday from where he was sent to judicial custody. While Satwant Sandhu is yet to be arrested, Kulbir Singh is currently abroad.

Nitin Kumar’s father Sukhbir Singh told the police: “Sukhvinder Singh (travel agent) told us that he is engaged in a business to send people abroad. We trusted him. He told us that he would send my son (Nitin Kumar) to Austria at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. We handed over all the documents, including passport, to him. On August 9, the agent called me and asked to bring my son to Amritsar so that his ticket can be booked. On August 24, my son told me over the phone that he was in Serbia. On the same day at 10.38 pm, Kulbir Singh told me that my son was with him in Hungary. On August 26, the travel agent said that Nitin Kumar would reach Austria but after that he switched off his mobile phone.”

On September 4, Sukhbir Singh’s nephew Aman, who lives in Portugal, went to Hungary to find Nitin Kumar there. Aman got a missing complaint registered at the Indian Embassy there on September 5.

In his complaint to the police, Sukhbir Singh alleged that he suspects Kulbir Singh in association with his friends may have got Nitin Kumar killed in Hungary.

Kurukshetra ASP Karan Goel said that they haven’t come across yet any other person being cheated by the accused, but their probe is still on.