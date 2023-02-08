Behind murder most foul, deadly mix of ‘illicit’ love, anger & trust issues

Till just about 11 days ago, there was nothing connecting the families of Amanpreet Kaur and Gursewak Singh — both constables in the Punjab Police.

An hour of madness around midnight on January 28, which saw Gursewak pumping several bullets into Amanpreet before turning the gun on himself, has now created an unwanted connection between their families. The two families are now looking for answers to questions that they didn’t know even existed in the first place.

While Amanpreet (26) leaves behind a six-year old daughter with her divorced husband, Gursewak (33) is survived by a five-year old daughter and a wife who is seven-months pregnant.

The spine-chilling incident has also left a question mark on mental health issues of the personnel in the state police force and an immediate need to address them, especially in wake of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s drive to curb gun culture and de-glorify weapons.

Amanpreet always wanted to join the police force. Such was her passion that she continued to pursue her studies even after she got married in 2014. “She cleared class 12 and then joined as police constable in 2016,” says her brother Gurpreet Singh.

The family comes from Chuchak Wind village of Ferozepur. The marriage however soon hit the rough patch and after giving birth to a daughter, Amanpreet, an Amritdhari Sikh, took divorce from her husband and started living in the quarters at Ferozepur Police Lines.

Gursewak, of Naurang Ke Syal village, had joined the force in 2011 with an aim to help his agriculturist father. He too had got married in 2014, and, as per his family, was in a “happy relationship” with his wife.

Advertisement

As per the police officers investigating the case, Gursewak was in a relationship with Amanpreet, but suspected that she was having affair with another man. On that fateful night, it was an argument over the issue that escalated into the murder-suicide.

As per the police, Amanpreet, who was posted at Ferozepur Cantonment police station, had reported for duty on the morning of January 28, while Gursewak, who was posted with Quick Response Team (QRT) and also held training in Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) wing, mostly used to work in the Police Lines.

Amanpreet shared the police quarter with her mother Rajinder Kaur and niece Navdeep Kaur (brother’s daughter), who is also an eyewitness in the case. Navdeep, in her statement, told police that Amanpreet and Gursewak were in a relationship and he was pressing her for marriage. Amanpreet, however, was not ready, said Navdeep.

Advertisement

On January 28, Amanpreet and Navdeep were together at the police station when around 8.30 pm, Gursewak called the former and asked her to come outside. He was waiting in his car. Amanpreet got into the vehicle on the front passenger seat while Navdeep sat in the back. Soon an argument ensued when Gursewak demanded to check Amanpreet’s phone and asked her if she has been talking to some other man.

Navdeep further said that she intervened in the argument and told her aunt that she need not show her phone to Gursewak. “Soon, he got infuriated and started loading his assault rifle and threatened to kill me. He then punched my aunt in face. I stormed out of the car and my aunt also stepped out and we came back to police station,” said Navdeep in her statement.

After nearly four hours, around 12.15 post midnight, both women were on their way to the police quarters on Amanpreet’s two-wheeler. According to Navdeep, when they reached Shershah Chowk, Gursewak came speeding from behind and hit their two-wheeler. Both women fell on road. He then stepped out, and started shooting indiscriminately at Amanpreet with his assault rifle.

According to police, nine empty shells were recovered from the spot and Amanpreet received five bullet injuries. She died on the spot.

“After Gursewak shot dead my sister, he also tried to shoot my daughter who was trying to help Amanpreet. But seeing other vehicles approaching, he fled,” said Gurpreet

After driving for around 30 minutes, Gursewak shot himself in the car.

Navdeep, in her statement, further said that Gursewak often used to visit Amanpreet at her quarter in Police Lines and always insisted on checking her phone. He would get suspicious if her phone was busy even for a minute, she added.

Advertisement

Ferozepur SSP Kanwardeep Kaur says that case is still under probe but most likely, Amanpreet was not having a weapon at the time of incident. “She was a computer operator at the police station,” said SSP. “Both of them were neither overworked nor had any work pressure as they had limited hours of duty. Prima facie, it was an incident that was triggered due to personal relationship,” she added.

Gursewak’s 62-year old father Sucha Singh, meanwhile, says that his five-year old granddaughter is yet to come to terms with her father’s death. “We never had slightest of the hint about Gursewak’s relationship with Amanpreet as he was very close to his wife and daughter. We always assumed he was happily married. His daughter is having high fever for last 10 days and keeps crying while searching for him. His wife is expecting another child.

Advertisement

For us, only his wife is our noo-rani (daughter-in-law) and will always remain so. We got to know about Amanpreet only after that incident. There’s no point in trying to look for any answers. For us, everything is over, our son is dead and so is someone’s daughter. So what’s the point of digging more now,” he says.

Dr Anirudh Kala, Ludhiana-based senior psychiatrist says that a person with mental health issues often tend to suspect their partner. “When it comes to police personnel, there’s a long way to go when it comes to mental health as most them do not express freely if they feel depressed. There is a fear that they might be fired from job if diagnosed and a stigma will be attached. Getting over-suspicious in everything is a serious sign of mental illness, which triggers violence—physical and emotional both. The police personnel need to be screened at regular intervals and treated with an assurance that they won’t be fired. This particular case was probably a dangerous mixture of love, anger and jealousy which met a fateful end due to man’s mental health issues,” said Dr Kala.