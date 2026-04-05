Behind multiple frauds: In the eye of the storm, two banking giants

It pertains to irregularities in accounts of multiple Haryana government departments. It surfaced when the panchayat and development department sought to close its account and found a mismatch between its records and the bank balance.

Public funds worth nearly Rs 950 crore were siphoned off in a series of frauds involving IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others. Fake fixed deposits (FDs), forged documents and alleged collusion between officials and bank insiders exposed systemic loopholes, sending shockwaves through Haryana and Chandigarh’s financial administration.

Four cases are under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Haryana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau and State Vigilance, and the Chandigarh Police’s Economic Offences Wing. The Haryana government has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe and examine possible collusion of senior officials and other players.

IDFC First Bank ₹590-crore fraud

It pertains to irregularities in accounts of multiple Haryana government departments. It surfaced when the panchayat and development department sought to close its account and found a mismatch between its records and the bank balance. Investigators point to unauthorised transactions, manipulation and diversion of funds into private accounts. Hundreds of transactions across numerous accounts are under scrutiny, with indications of collusion between bank staff, government officials and intermediaries. Around 18 government entities are believed to be affected. AU Small Finance Bank came under scrutiny for suspicious transactions but is not directly accused. It was de-empanelled along with IDFC First Bank as a precaution.