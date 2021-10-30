Behind Akali poll ticket to Jasdeep Kaur, HC trashing her husband’s plea against conviction

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which has already announced candidates for 78 of the 97 constituencies that it will contest in the next year’s Punjab Assembly polls, has found itself in a spot over its choice for Khanna and the Ludhiana Central nominees.

While its candidate from Ludhiana Central, Pritpal Singh Pali, has been booked for alleged derogatory remarks against Valmiki community, a bigger political turmoil awaits the party in Khanna where has fielded Jasdeep Kaur, wife of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Yadwinder Singh alias Yadu who was booked in at least 14 cases, including murder.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal granted ticket to Jasdeep after the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on October 25, dismissed a plea by Yadu in which he sought a stay on his conviction in a case, so that he could contest the next year’s polls.

Yadu had faced murder charges in February 2014. A 16-year old teen Kulwinder Singh Gosla from Khanna was killed in a shootout following a gangwar between two factions of Akali Dal. Khanna police had registered an FIR against Yadu and his accomplices under section 302 of IPC (murder) and other sections. He was later acquitted.

However, he still remains an undertrial in two criminal cases – one registered at Khanna last year and the other at Division No. 5 police station of Ludhiana in 2004 – as per the details of the 14 FIRs he submitted in the High Court.

Dismissing his petition seeking stay on conviction in an attempt to murder case which was registered against him on June 30, 2002 at Khanna city police station and in which he was awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment by a Ludhiana court on November 18, 2016, the HC division bench of Justices Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Sant Singh said, “Registration of criminal cases against the applicant shows his character, antecedents and mental propensity. Though he has been acquitted in most…but the registration of so many cases would lead an irresistible and unerring conclusion that he is certainly not entitled to the relief claimed…there is every possibility and likelihood that he may indulge in similar activities and may cause obstructions in the coming elections”.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana police Thursday booked Pali, who is also president of Ludhiana’s Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib, for allegedly uttering derogatory words against Valmiki community.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Vicky Sahota, president of Valmiki Sewa Sangh. In his complaint, Sahota said that on October 25, a protest was going on at Samrala Chowk against Anil Arora, a Hindu organization leader, who had allegedly spoken against Guru Nanak Dev. During the protest, Pali allegedly used derogatory words against the Valmiki community. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Police said that FIR against the SAD candidate was registered after Valmiki community sat on protest demanding action on the basis of the video. Pali has been booked under the section 3 (X) (Intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR registered at Moti Nagar police station. Moti Nagar SHO Vijay Kumar said the SAD leader was yet to be arrested.

In a fresh video on his Facebook page, Pali issued a clarification saying that the earlier video which went viral was “tampered” and “edited”. He said that he respects all communities and adds that if he has hurt anyone unintentionally, he was ready to apologize. He also said that the he only spoke against that particular individual who allegedly spoke against Guru Nanak Dev, not “in general”.