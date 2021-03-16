Behbal Kalan firing: Probe completed, last challan will be produced soon, says SIT member

Investigation into more than five-year-old Behbal Kalan firing incident has been completed and the last challan will soon be produced in court, said Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, member of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, on Monday evening.

“Investigation in this case was started on October 12, 2018. The first challan was produced in Faridkot court on March 27, 2019, and nine challans have been produced so far. The last challan will also be produced soon. Few minor things are left but the entire investigation has been completed from our end,” the IG said while interacting with mediapersons.

The SIT chief did not name anyone but stated that the role of all the people connected with the case has been investigated.

While replying to a query of whether he faced threats during the course of investigation, he said, “If I am sitting in front of you and addressing this press conference, it is also a surprise. What all I have gone through I know and the Almighty knows. I will speak about all that some other day. However, I have done impartial investigation in this case and this was the reason that most of the bails were dismissed. Now as investigation has been completed, it is a legal matter to be taken up by the court.”

He added, “The kind of support which I need, I am not getting that.”

On the role of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in the firing incident, the SIT chief said, “I am an investigation officer. I don’t want to name anyone in particular but role of each and every person connected to the firing has been mentioned in the investigation.” He said that questioning of former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended IG Paramraj Umranangal has already been done. The investigation had started on October 12, 2018, while both had got blanket bail on October 11, 2018.

Two more SITs are working on sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village and Kotkapura chowk firing case. The IG did not rule out the link in the cases as he stated that genesis of Behbal Kalan firing was a sacrilege incident only.

Sources said that nearly members of public had been injured in Kotkapura chowk firing incident and medico-legal reports of those cops were made after collecting all evidence.

The sacrilege incident at Bargari had happened on October 12, 2015, following which dharnas had started at Kotkapura chowk and lathicharge was done by cops to disperse the crowd on October 15. Later, firing at another protest site at Behbal Kalan village (few km from Kotkapura chowk) had happened in which two persons — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh — were killed. The role of cops and involvement of other persons in these incidents was being probed by the SIT.