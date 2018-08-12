Behbal Kalan firing case: Four cops named in FIR

The statement said the names were included after the recommendations of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission constituted to inquire into 2015 Behbal Kalan firing. (Representational Image) The statement said the names were included after the recommendations of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission constituted to inquire into 2015 Behbal Kalan firing. (Representational Image)

Following pressure from party colleagues, who had expressed their displeasure at the FIR in the Behbal Kalan firing case being against “unidentified” police officers, the Punjab Police on Saturday included the name of four police officers.

The names of PPS Officers, Charanjit Singh (then SSP Moga, now retired), Bikramjit Singh (then SP Detective, Fazilka), Inspector Pardip Singh and SI Amarjit Singh, have been added to case FIR no.130 dated 21.10.2015 u/s 302, 307, 34 IPC, 25/27/54/59 Arms Act PS Bajakhana, District Faridkot, following the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said a government statement.

The statement said the names were included after the recommendations of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission constituted to inquire into 2015 Behbal Kalan firing.

In its first report submitted to the Chief Minister last month, the panel had categorically named these four police officers and recommended that they be named as accused in the above-mentioned FIR and proceeded against as per law.

Several Congress leaders have been urging the CM to take action on Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report.

The government statement on Saturday said that as per recommendations of the Commission, the roles of five other police officers, namely, Inspector Harpal Singh, the then SHO Ladowal, constables Shamsher Singh, Harpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Parminder Singh, all gunmen of Charanjeet Singh, the then SSP, would also be investigated.

Regarding the Kotkapura firing, in which one Ajit Singh was injured, the government statement said that, on the basis of his statement to the Commission, a case was registered on August 7, as per the Commission’s recommendation.

Congress leaders demand action against ex-DGP

The Commission has raised doubts over the role of the then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in Kotkapura firing. Amarinder, a few days ago, had stated that the case would be handed over to CBI as it was not appropriate for the Punjab Police to take action against certain senior police officers. He had not named Saini but had indicated his involvement. With Saini’s name not included in the FIR, several party leaders are still upset. “What is all this? You book the junior officers and leave the senior ones. Is this fair?” a Congress leader said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App