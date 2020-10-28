Behbal Kalan firing case: HC grants Punjab SP interim bail in fresh IPC sections added to FIR against him

The HC after hearing to the plea, issued notice to the State of Punjab.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bikramjit Singh in an FIR related to the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case.

Petitioner Bikramjit Singh, represented by advocate S S Saron, submitted before high court that in FIR no. 130 registered on October 21, 2015, under sections 302, 307, 34 IPC (offences under sections 218 and 120-B IPC added later on) and 25 and 27 of Arms Act, registered with Bajakhana police station, Faridkot district, he has already been granted interim bail on February 15, 2019, with a direction to join the investigation, and the order is being extended from time to time, and the matter is now scheduled for hearing on December 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, in the fresh matter, he contended that since offences under sections 201, 166-A, 194, 195, 109 IPC have been added later on, the same be permitted to be added in the head note as well as prayer clause of the main petition and he be granted pre-arrest bail for such offences also.

The HC after hearing to the plea, issued notice to the State of Punjab.

The bench of Justice H S Madaan said, “Since offences under Sections 201, 166-A, 194, 195, 109 IPC have been added in the case later on and the petitioner has already been granted interim bail for the main offences under Sections 302, 307, 34 IPC (sections 218 and 120-B IPC added later on) and 25 and 27 of Arms Act, it is proper and appropriate if the offences abovesaid for which the petitioner has been booked later on are permitted to be added in the head note as well as prayer clause of the main petition and he is granted interim bail for those offences also.”

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police had booked Bikramjit Singh along with others on charges of murder and attempt to murder in connection with the police firing at Behbal Kalan on people protesting against sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib in October 2015.

