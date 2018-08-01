Behbal Kalan firing case: Amarinder Singh’s decision for CBI probe leaves party leaders disappointed

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s decision to hand over investigation in the Behbal Kalan firing case to the CBI has left several party legislators and radical Sikh preachers disappointed.

Amarinder had announced his decision at a press conference on Monday, saying that would not be appropriate for Punjab Police to conduct inquiry against their senior colleagues because of indictment of a “very” senior police officer.

The CM’s announcement has, however, not gone down well with many Congress legislators, who were urging him to take action against those guilty in the police firing that took place in October 2015, killing two. The police had fired at protesters who were agitating peacefully against inaction of the then government in the Bargari sacrilege incident that had taken place earlier. In its manifesto, the Congress had made a promise that after coming to power, it would punish the guilty in both the cases.

Sixteen months down the line, the Congress government, which set up Justice Ranjit Singh Commission in April last year to probe the incidents, has not been able to bring the guilty to book. Though the commission submitted first part of its report on June 30, it has not been made public yet. A delegation of party legislators and ministers had met Amarinder last week and urged on him to act. The delegation included Rural and Urban Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Irrigation and Sand Mining minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, besides MLAs including Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Rana Gurjit Singh, Barinderjit Singh Pahda.

Amarinder had announced he would table the report of the commission in next Vidhan Sabha session. But his announcement Monday to involve CBI has left several party MLAs disappointed. “Just see the campaign against our government on social media. People are saying we are no less than our predecessors in shielding the accused. Also, the CM did not name the senior police officer whose involvement has been cited by the commission report. He just made an indication about him while he named every other officer. What message does this send out?” asked a party leader.

Another party leader said handing over the investigation to CBI would mean the case was put in the cold storage. “It will take years. Will the people believe in us when we go and tell them we are good intentioned politicians? We want to take the issue to a logical conclusion. Will anyone listen?” asked another leader angrily.

Baljit Singh Daduwal, a radical Sikh preacher who is spearheading the dharna at Bargadi, told The Indian Express that though Amarinder giving compensation to victims and families was a welcome step but they were not happy with handing over the probe to CBI. “We want to tell Amarinder that he should not tread the path of Badals. We want the guilty brought to book immediately. Why should the probe be delayed?” he asked.

The government had been engaging in backroom discussions with radical leaders staging a dharna in Bargadi to seek action. “We are holding talks with Amarinder’s Political Secretary Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Cabinet Minister Tripat Bajwa. We will tell them our reservations. The dharna will continue till our demands are met.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App