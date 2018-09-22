Behbal Kalan firing case: AAP rebels seek action against Badals at ‘all-party’ meet

AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (File) AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (File)

An “all-party meeting” convened by dissident faction of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Friday, led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, passed a resolution to demand arrest of SAD patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on the basis of Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report.

In all, seven resolutions were passed in the meeting which was attended by among other Patiala Member of Parliament Dharamvira Gandhi, Lok Insaf Party leaders Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains. United Akali Dal chief Mohkam Singh and some SGPC members were among the number of representatives of Panthic bodies who also participated in the meeting along with leaders of farm unions, including Satnam Singh Behru.

Khaira said Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were also invited. None of them, however, participated in the meeting.

Reading out the fifth resolution passed in the meeting before media, AAP MLA from Kharar Kanwar Sandhu said former DGP Saini, Sukhbir Badal and Parkash Singh Badal “should be arrested by naming them in the case” on the basis of Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report.

Targeting Congress government for showing “three-week leniency” to the police officers who were named in the Behbal Kalan police firing case of October 2015 and who got a Punjab and Haryana High Court stay in proceedings against them, Sandhu said there was no court order in connection with the Kotkapura firing case.

Sandhu said before someone approaches court in connection with Kotkapura firing, Punjab government should arrest and interrogate all those pointed out by the Commission. He reiterated that DGP Saini, Sukhbir Badal and Parkash Singh Badal were among those named by the Commission.

Khaira accused Congress government in Punjab of giving “safe passage” to the culprits of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

Khaira announced a protest march on October 7 from Kotkapura to Bargari morcha which is on since June 1 and is spearheaded by “Sarbat Khalsa” appointed “parallel jathedar” of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand. Khaira appealed to people to reach Kotkapura on October 7 in large number with black flags, black turbans and women with black chunnis to mark a protest and demand for justice in the sacrilege and police firing cases.

Gandhi, who was suspended by the AAP in 2015 and had launched Punjab Manch earlier this year, proposed four resolutions before the meeting, which were adopted. Accusing both previous SAD-BJP government and present Congress of not bringing guilty to the book, Gandhi read out the first resolution which said, “Those mentioned in the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report arrested and put behind bars.” He also ridiculed the “rallies match” between SAD and Congress.

Another resolution mooted by him asked Congress to stop meddling in the affairs of Sikhs, stop any political interefernce in the Sikh religious institutions.

