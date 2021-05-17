Behbal Kalan case: New SIT reconstituted to complete investigation

The Punjab government has reconstituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete investigations into the Behbal Kalan case.

As per the orders by the office of Punjab Bureau of Investigation, the three-member SIT is comprised of Ludhiana Range Inspector General Naunihal Singh, Mohali SSP Satinder Singh and Faridkot SSP Swarandeep Singh.

The order noted that the in view of the voluntary retirement of IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, investigations of two FIRs ‘registered’ with regard to mob violence/firing at Behbal Kalan would be completed by the new SIT.

Referring to the two cases registered in October 2015, it also noted that the SIT “may seek the assistance of other person(s) and experts to complete the investigation….The SIT would complete the investigations expeditiously and submit Final Report(s) in the above-mentioned cases in the competent Courts in accordance with the law and facts.”

Earlier on May 7, consequent to the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab government had on Friday constituted a new three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of senior officers ADGP/Vigilance Bureau L K Yadav, Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Rakesh Agarwal and DIG Faridkot Range Surjit Singh to look into the Kotkapura firing incident incident.

The Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan incidents were earlier probed by former IG Kunwar Vijay, whose request for voluntary retirement was accepted by the state government, days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the Kotkapura firing investigations of SIT led by him.