Former Haryana deputy chief minister and senior Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala alleged on Friday that a Haryana police officer blocked his way with his official vehicle and aimed a pistol at him while he was on his way to meet Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidhant Jain.

The alleged incident took place on Friday afternoon at Hisar’s Sabzi Mandi Chowk. Dushyant and his supporters were on their way to meet senior police officials to protest the alleged wrongful arrest of JJP workers in a case related to the April 16th protest at Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar.

Videos of the incident purportedly show a police vehicle stopping Dushyant’s car. In one of the videos, Dushyant (in a kurta pyjama) is seen trying to get into the police vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero. The driver then speeds away even as Dushyant tries to balance himself on the side steps of the vehicle.

“A police vehicle attempted to run me over near Sabzi Mandi bridge, and a plainclothes policeman, presumed to be an inspector-rank officer, Pawan, of Hisar Crime Branch, pointed his pistol at me. It is not the behaviour of police, but goons,” Dushyant, a former Member of Parliament from Hisar, alleged.

‘Behaviour of goons’: Dushyant Chautala accuses Haryana police officer of aiming pistol at him (Video released by JJP) pic.twitter.com/901yuQK7MG — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 17, 2026

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Several JJP workers, including youth leader and Dushyant’s younger brother, Digvijay Singh Chautala, were named in the First Information Report on charges of vandalising the university campus premises, trespassing, and several other offences. The police have arrested six JJP leaders.

Digvijay alleged that at 3 am, the police reached the house of JJP leader Tarun Goyal, without a female officer, and misbehaved with his wife, pushing her around. He also alleged that DVRs were removed from the houses of former JJP candidates Ravi Ahuja and Bijender Dhanak when the police raided their residences.

After the alleged incident, Dushyant and Digvijay met SP Jain and said they would launch a protest if they did not get justice.

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“We heard their versions. Once he [Dushyant Chautala] gives his written complaint, further action shall be taken as per the law. Regarding the arrests made by the police in the Guru Jambeshwar University incident, action was taken against people found prima facie involved in the incident. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by university authorities. Investigation is underway and whoever is found responsible shall be dealt with as per the law,” SP Jain added.

Permission to hold event denied

On April 16, the JJP’s youth wing wanted to organise a youth conference at GJUST, but Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi did not grant permission. After this, the party held the event at a nearby venue. When Digvijay reached there on Thursday, he addressed the students, expressed displeasure over the denial of permission, and announced a siege of the V-C’s office. Following this, students and JJP workers marched to the V-C’s office and allegedly created a ruckus.

When the police stopped the JJP workers and students from speaking to the V-C, angry students allegedly broke down the door of his office and threw flower pots. Digvijay was =present during the incident.

“The police were informed in advance about the protest. There was a lapse in security as protesters reached the office instead of staying at the gate. Some people came to create hooliganism in the name of protest and did not even submit any formal demands. The venue was unavailable due to prior bookings, which had already been communicated to students,” Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi said.

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Accusing the government of misusing official machinery, Dushyant said, “Digvijay Chautala’s name appears first in the FIR. Digvijay has never feared going to jail and will not do so now, as he is raising his voice against the government. We had gone to the SP’s office today to offer our [Digvijay and other JJP workers’] arrest. For 20 minutes, nobody took any action. Now, the SP had told us that he would inform us when our versions/statements would be recorded by the police tomorrow.”