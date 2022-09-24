Behaviour of AAP MLAs disruptive and unruly: Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday termed the behaviour of AAP legislators “not only unruly & disruptive” but also having the “potential of causing serious law and order problems in the state”.

Referring to the behaviour of Jalandhar AAP MLA Raman Arora, Bajwa asked, “How could an elected member of the Vidhan Sabha get embroiled in a scuffle with a police officer in the middle of the night under full public glare?”

In a written statement, Bajwa said that instead of acting against the MLA, Jalandhar police is working to help Raman Arora and his supporters who beat up DCP Naresh Dogra in the newspaper office. “Rathar than registering a case against both the MLA and the police officer, the entire police system was trying to broker peace between both of them. While the police officer has already been transferred, no action is being initiated against the MLA,” he said.

He added that the doctors of the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) have already threatened to go on an indefinite strike in case police failed to act against Rajan Angural, brother of AAP MLA Sheetal Aungural, who put pressure on Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) Dr Harveen Kaur to seek a Medico Legal Report (MLR) in his favour.

The Congress leader added, “Dr Harveen Kaur has alleged in her complaint to the police that a large number of supporters of Raman Arora led by Rajan Aungural ransacked the civil hospital premises to procure a favourable MLR report. DCP Naresh Dogra has already been shunted out of Jalandhar to PAP. What kind of a message will it send among the uniformed police? Will it not affect the morale of the Punjab police especially when its services are of utmost importance to check the unbridled crime occurring in the border areas of Punjab?”

He added, “Only last month Sheetal Aungural threatened the employees of the Jalandhar deputy commissioner office and accused them of taking bribes, the charges he could never prove. Later he had to apologize after the employees decided to go on indefinite strike.”