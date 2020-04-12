Beginning April 15, Haryana to ease lockdown in areas with negligible cases

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases reported, his government will create three zones in the state so that restrictions in certain areas could be eased. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases reported, his government will create three zones in the state so that restrictions in certain areas could be eased.

At a time when several states, including neighbouring Punjab, have extended the lockdown, and others have urged the Centre to extend it till at least the month end, Haryana government Saturday said it has decided to ease it in the coming days, at least in some districts, over two weeks beginning April 15.

This comes on a day when the Centre said it was considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14. The Centre said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after participating in the video conference, said, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases reported, his government will create three zones in the state so that restrictions in certain areas could be eased. The state will be trifurcated into three zones — the Red Zone comprising districts having maximum number of COVID-19 cases; the Orange Zone with districts that are vulnerable and have increasing number of virus infections and the third, the Green Zone, comprising districts that have negligible number of cases.

The districts with negligible number of cases will have maximum relaxations, Khattar said, adding that restriction on movement of people will continue to remain in force.

“For instance, districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh that have majority of COVID-19 cases will be included in Red Zone. We will have to impose certain strict measures in these areas to curtail further spread of the virus,” Khattar said.

At least four districts – Mahendragarh, Rewari, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar – have not reported any positive case of coronavirus till date.

The CM further said that “social distancing committees” will be constituted at district level to assess the impact of virus spread in their respective areas.

“Factories, industries, MSMEs and other establishments can be allowed to function if they provide food and accommodation to their workforce on the premises. Small scale industries can be allowed to function, but they will have to strictly follow the norms of social distancing,” he added.

Khattar further said that construction activities can also be allowed, “if the builders and colonisers ensure social distancing norms for their workforce”. “Builders will also be required to give affidavits to the social distancing committees,” the CM said.

“Prime minister has said that it is difficult to stop economic activities of any state for long. He has given indications that lockdown will be enforced in a phased manner,” Khattar said.

He further said that shops and outlets dealing in essential commodities will be allowed to remain open for longer durations and banking will be allowed in staggered time slots.

Later in the day, Haryana Chief Secretary, Keshni Anand Arora directed Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with business owners and traders and prepare an action plan based on whether they can start operations if they are able to lodge their workers in the factories itself and provide them food while strictly following social distancing norms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.