Before taking his own life, youth records video accusing Cong MLA of injustice

A 22-year-old youth died by suicide at Nangal Shanga village in Banga subdivision of district Nawanshahr on Monday night. Prior to taking his own life, Barinder Singh recorded a video alleging that his family was harassed at the behest of Congress MLA from Nawanshahr Angad Saini, and the village sarpanch.

After the suicide by hanging came to light, SAD and BSP leaders protested and demanded a case against the Congress MLA. They also said that the body would not be cremated till the time an FIR was not registered against the MLA and others.

MLA Angad, meanwhile, told mediapersons that he had no role to play in the suicide.

It is learnt that an FIR was registered against some persons late in the evening Tuesday, but Police officials were tight-lipped about the development. However, the body of the victim has so far not been cremated.

A dispute regarding the cultivating of the panchayat land, which is given on lease for cultivating purpose after an annual auction, was going on between the family of the deceased and one Parkash Ram, who had put out a higher bid in the auction.

Both families had engaged in a fight and cross cases were registered against both the parties for attacking each other on June 11.

In the video, the 22-year-old alleged that injustice was done and urged that his ‘turban’, which was snatched by the attackers must be returned respectfully to his family members.

In the purported video, the deceased said that his family was innocent but they were booked in a false case at the behest of the MLA and village Sarpanch Saudagar Singh and his wife. He said that the other party had attacked them but the case was registered against them.

“Even our complaint to police did not work because they wanted a recommendation phone call from the MLA’s side which was not possible because our family is not a supporter of the Congress,” he alleged in the video.

Nachhatar Pal, general secretary of the BSP said that the deceased was forced to take the extreme step.

