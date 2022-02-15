Before Haryana rejigged 15 IPS officers, a tweak as Vij listed choice for two

The Haryana government, which transferred 15 IPS officers Sunday late evening, had amended the list after Home Minister Anil Vij expressed his “preference for two specific postings”, it has been learnt.

Multiple sources told the Indian Express that the process to transfer 17 IPS officers was initiated in January itself. However, sources said, Vij expressed his “preference for two specific postings” and sent a formal communication to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 3.

Sources claimed there were talks of posting of an ADGP rank officer to look after Ambala range. The said officer is already looking after another police range. However, later the idea of the said officer’s posting at Ambala range was dropped.

The post of IGP Ambala range has been vacant for the past over two months after senior IPS officer Bharti Arora took voluntary retirement from service in November last year. Sources say after Vij’s letter, fresh posting of a young IPS officer has also been put on hold for the time-being.

Khattar cleared the file on February 3 itself, but the transfer/posting orders of 15 IPS officers were issued on February 13.

As per the 1977 rules of business of Haryana government, the proposals for appointment and postings of IPS officers, including DGP and SPs, should be submitted to the CM before issuing the orders.

Vij was not available for comments. However, a senior officer of the government said “this is an issue of the home department”.

As per the transfer orders, a 1994-batch IPS officer and Principal Secretary of Haryana Transport Department, Kala Ramachandran has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon. She will be Gurgaon’s first woman Commissioner of Police. Another woman IPS officer (1996 batch) Mamta Singh will look after Rohtak range as IGP. Outgoing Gurgaon’s Commissioner of Police, KK Rao has been posted as IGP, CPT&R, Bhondsi (Gurgaon) while Satender Kumar Gupta of 2004 batch will look after Karnal range as IGP. Another 2004 batch IPS officer, B Satheesh Balan has been posted as IG, Special Task Force (STF) with additional charge of IG, prison. DIG CID Shashank Anand has been given additional charge of DIG, R&C, Arun Singh has been posted as DIG STF with additional charge of DIG, Haryana Armed Police (Madhuban) while DIG RTC Bhondsi, Naazneen Bhasin has been given additional charge of DIG of police’s women safety wing.

Balwan Singh has been posted as DIG, State Vigilance Bureau, Gurgaon, Abhishek Jorwal as ADC to Haryana Governor, Virender Kumar as DCP (east), Gurgaon while commandant of Haryana Armed Police’s 4th battalion Sunil Kumar will also look after the charge of SP, Haryana Police Academy (Madhuban) as additional charge. State vigilance bureau SP Himanshu Garg has been given additional charge of SP, Information Technology while Lokender Singh will be Hisar’s new SP and Maqsood Ahmed has been posted as Kaithal’s SP.