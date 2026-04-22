‘No material to show intent of causing death in accident’: Accused in Beetle crash seeks discharge from case

The court is expected to hear the prosecution’s response on May 25.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Volkswagen Beetle involved in the 2023 Sarangpur crash near the Botanical Garden in Chandigarh, where three people were killed and five injured.Volkswagen Beetle involved in the 2023 Sarangpur crash near the Botanical Garden in Chandigarh, where three people were killed and five injured.
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Arguing that there is “no material to suggest that the accused had either the intention to cause death or the knowledge that his actions were likely to result in death”, Paramveer Singh, accused in the 2023 Sarangpur Volkswagen Beetle crash that killed three persons, has moved a discharge application before a Chandigarh court.

The plea, filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sonika, contends that the essential ingredients to invoke culpable homicide under Section 304 of the IPC are absent in the case, and seeks discharge under Section 227 of the CrPC (now Section 250 of the BNSS). The court has issued notice to the prosecution and posted the matter for May 25.

The case pertains to an FIR registered on May 17, 2023 at the Sarangpur police station under Sections 279, 337 and 304 of the IPC, with Section 338 added later. The FIR relates to an incident in which a speeding Volkswagen Beetle allegedly rammed into a group of people near a bus stop close to the Botanical Garden, leaving three dead and five injured.

In the application, filed through advocates Terminder Singh, Madhu Vani, Manjinder Singh and others, the accused has claimed false implication and denied any negligence on his part. It has been argued that the accident occurred due to the fault of a motorcycle rider who was allegedly coming from the wrong side and did not possess a valid driving licence.

The defence has maintained that even if the prosecution’s version is accepted at face value, the case would, at best, attract Section 304-A IPC (causing death by negligence), and not Section 304 IPC. It emphasises that there is no evidence to indicate intention or prior knowledge that could elevate the offence to culpable homicide.

Referring to the material on record, the application cites the mechanical inspection report of the car, stating that the damage pattern and deployment of airbags suggest a sudden impact, allegedly caused by the motorcycle entering from the wrong direction. It also claims that the CCTV footage from the accident site was not preserved, which, according to the defence, could have supported its version.

The plea further relies on the statement of a co-passenger in the vehicle, who has reportedly corroborated the claim that the motorcycle was at fault. It also points out that there are no allegations of intoxication against the accused and that he has no prior criminal record.

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The court is expected to hear the prosecution’s response on May 25.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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