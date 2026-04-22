‘No material to show intent of causing death in accident’: Accused in Beetle crash seeks discharge from case

Arguing that there is “no material to suggest that the accused had either the intention to cause death or the knowledge that his actions were likely to result in death”, Paramveer Singh, accused in the 2023 Sarangpur Volkswagen Beetle crash that killed three persons, has moved a discharge application before a Chandigarh court.

The plea, filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sonika, contends that the essential ingredients to invoke culpable homicide under Section 304 of the IPC are absent in the case, and seeks discharge under Section 227 of the CrPC (now Section 250 of the BNSS). The court has issued notice to the prosecution and posted the matter for May 25.

The case pertains to an FIR registered on May 17, 2023 at the Sarangpur police station under Sections 279, 337 and 304 of the IPC, with Section 338 added later. The FIR relates to an incident in which a speeding Volkswagen Beetle allegedly rammed into a group of people near a bus stop close to the Botanical Garden, leaving three dead and five injured.

In the application, filed through advocates Terminder Singh, Madhu Vani, Manjinder Singh and others, the accused has claimed false implication and denied any negligence on his part. It has been argued that the accident occurred due to the fault of a motorcycle rider who was allegedly coming from the wrong side and did not possess a valid driving licence.

The defence has maintained that even if the prosecution’s version is accepted at face value, the case would, at best, attract Section 304-A IPC (causing death by negligence), and not Section 304 IPC. It emphasises that there is no evidence to indicate intention or prior knowledge that could elevate the offence to culpable homicide.

Referring to the material on record, the application cites the mechanical inspection report of the car, stating that the damage pattern and deployment of airbags suggest a sudden impact, allegedly caused by the motorcycle entering from the wrong direction. It also claims that the CCTV footage from the accident site was not preserved, which, according to the defence, could have supported its version.

The plea further relies on the statement of a co-passenger in the vehicle, who has reportedly corroborated the claim that the motorcycle was at fault. It also points out that there are no allegations of intoxication against the accused and that he has no prior criminal record.

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The court is expected to hear the prosecution’s response on May 25.