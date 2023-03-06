Beeswax to polish: Secret behind the buzz over honey-making biz

Beekeeping is not just an occupation of owning and breeding bees for their honey but it goes beyond that.

There is a huge economic potential in the field of apiculture which can be tapped if the ordinary beekeepers diversify their small honey-making business. Several progressive beekeepers in the state have shown the way. By diversifying their business they are now producing some half-a-dozen other high-value honey products, some of which are considered superfoods. And there is a great demand for these nutrient-rich food products in the market, even though buying some of them will require deep pockets. The best part is the quality of these products remains intact as there is less scope for adulteration in them as compared to producing honey.

The above words maybe sweeter than honey, but to make them a reality the farmers (beekeepers) firstly need to widen their horizons – they need to be made aware of the tremendous potential in beekeeping business diversification.

Secondly, they need a hand-holding from the government side in terms of having proper training and infrastructure to produce high-value honey products such as royal jelly, bee venom, bee pollen, beeswax, propolis, and comb honey. Bee venom and royal jelly are sold in lakhs per kg.

Even there is a big demand for renting out honey bee colonies for crop pollination.

Punjab, which has the highest average honey yield in the country with around 35 kg per bee colony having around 80,000 bees per year, has very little production of these high-value products as compared to bee honey.

Jatinder Sohi, a farmer from Sangrur who is producing almost all the high-value products (a few for personal use and the remaining for commercial purpose), said that beeswax is a product which is used in shoe polish, candle making, cosmetic industry, wax crayons, metal casting, vehicle and floor polish, varnish, gum, carbon paper, electrical appliances, fabric industry, and food processing and packaging, etc. “Beeswax is procured by almost every beekeeper. It is pure wax and has a big demand at religious places mainly in churches. Its rate is around Rs 300 per kg in the wholesale market,” Sohi said, adding that “bee pollen” is collected from flowers by bees.

“Bees bring nectar from the female part of the flower and pollen from the male part. Bees bring pollen along with their body in the form of small balls and beekeepers fix a pollen trap at the entrance of the beehives where some part of the pollen gets trapped when the beeenters the hive,” said Sohi, who is the president of Progressive Beekeepers’ Association Punjab.

Advertisement

“Not the entire pollen is trapped because it is food for bees also, so beekeepers take care of it, otherwise bees’ strength will get reduced. Pollen is sold somewhere in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 per kg by the farmers depending upon their marketing skills. Its rate in the open market is somewhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per kg. There is a great demand for it in gymnasiums. Pollen contains around 40% protein. Vegetarians can use it for meeting their protein intake. Farmers are even selling it in the form of tablets and capsules,” said Gobinder Singh Randhawa, a beekeeper from Landa village of Ludhiana. Randhawa has been exporting his honey to various countries. Bee propolis is also a by-product and it is used in various medicines and even in mouth fresheners.

“Royal jelly is used in several medicines, cosmetics and as a dietary supplement and its price in different countries is different – from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000/kg for raw and over Rs 15 lakh to Rs 16 lakh/kg for processed or freeze-dried royal jelly. Around 400 grams of royal jelly can be extracted from one box per year.China and Taiwan are the major exporters of royal jelly, and India – particularly Punjab – has a huge potential for it but farmers need proper training,” Narpinder Singh, a beekeeper who makes royal jelly and all other products, said, adding that it is very difficult to preserve royal jelly because it can either be kept in deep freezers or in dry form for which farmers need government support.

When the queen bee is raised in a hive by the bees, they feed royal jelly to it regularly which makes it very healthy and increases its age by around four years, while the other workers (bees) have 45 days life cycle only after getting mature following their birth.

Advertisement

Bee venom is another major product. It is also very costly and is used in medicine, especially to make injections against any poison in the body. Its price is also in thousands per gram. It is used to cure at least 64 types of ailments. Sixteen types of injections are made from it, said experts. Honey can be used as a healthy substitute for sugar (from 25% to 50%) in ice creams, bakery products, “murabba”, “haldi milk”, and “kheer”. Also, its use is very popular in soaps, shampoos, creams, and body lotions.

Comb honey is another form of honey which is in high demand. In this, the honey is not extracted from the hive. It remains sealed in the hive. The buyer purchases it and opens it on his own and uses it. There is no chance of it being artificial except that these hives are made of plastic-type material and their purity must be checked.

The rate of comb honey is almost three times that of the bottled honey. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Agriculture Department, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) have been providing free training to the farmers in apiculture but it is not enough as several types of equipment are also required to extract these by-products and for that government support is a must so that beekeeping could become a profitable occupation for all big and small beekeepers, not just for a handful of progressive beekeepers, said Sohi.

Making of a queen bee

The queen bee can be produced for commercial purposes by using several methods. A queen bee, mother of a colony and controls all the bees, is called an “egg-laying machine” which lays around 2,500 eggs daily. A “bee colony” comprises a queen, worker beesand some drone bees, which mate with the queen and die after mating. The rate of a queen bee is between Rs 200 and Rs 500 depending on the season and the spring season is best for it. Monthly a farmer can earn a minimum of Rs 40,000 to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh by producing queen bees. In the normal process, only one queen/colony can be produced in 20 days. Queen bee has the longest life (2-5 years), worker bees die after 45 days and drone bees live for 2-3 months.