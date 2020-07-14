Beaten up for ‘stopping people from entering emergency ward’, GMCH security guard dies; 2 held

The Employee Union of GMCH-32 also staged protest seeking justice for the victim guard.

A private security guard died and another was injured after they were beaten up for allegedly stopping some people from entering the emergency ward of GMCH-32, at around 11 pm on Sunday.

The victim guard was identified as Shyam Sunder, a resident of Raipur Khurd village. The injured guard was identified as Kamaldeep Singh, a resident of Sector 45. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, 23, a private driver, and Rahul, 26, a sweeper working at GMCH-32 on contractual basis. Both are residents of Ramdarbar phase-2. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC was registered against them.

The FIR was registered on the statement of injured Kamaldeep Singh. Police said that the two accused were arrested on the basis of CCTV camera footage of the emergency ward.

“Two groups of juveniles attacked each other, following which one of the injured juveniles was rushed to GMCH-32 for medical examination. Half a dozen men, probably known to the juvenile, also came to GMCH-32. The security guards stopped the entry of a few of them in the emergency. It triggered verbal altercation and assault. Shyam Sunder was roughed up. He was also slapped and kicked,” said sources.

A video clip of the suspects arguing with the security guards also went viral. The video was made by one of the security guards, who handed it over to the local police.

Sources claimed that one of the suspects was slapped by the guards when he insisted on being allowed entry in the emergency ward.

“Kamaldeep was on duty in the emergency area last night. At around 11.30pm, the doctor on duty called and informed him about five boys who had entered the emergency area and asked for them to be sent out as only an attendant is allowed in the emergency. On this, he along with help of his colleague Darshan Singh, asked the boys to leave the area. He sent them out of area but as these boys reached outside, they started arguing and beating him up. In the meantime, Shyam Sunder performing duty on outer gate came for his help and tried to pacify them. The other two boys of the group also joined in and all of them started beating the two. The security guard on duty came there and saved them from the boys, but they sustained injuries and got admitted in GMCH-32. Shyam Sunder’s condition was critical and he passed away during treatment,” stated the police.

Shyam Sunder had been working with a private security agency for the last 15 years and had been deputed at GMCH-32 for a long time. A case was registered at PS 34.

“The medical examination of the victim guard suggests no major external injury on his body. A special board of doctors has been constituted for the postmortem examination,” stated a police officer.

