“Ovarian cancer is a ‘silent killer’. Be aware of the signs, symptoms and preventive treatment. Your shyness can end your life,’’ said Dr Vanita Suri, Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, PGI, at a seminar at PGIMER on Tuesday.

The seminar was conducted for sensitisation and training of health professionals using patient-centric care approach to solve pre and post-therapy issues faced by ovarian cancer patients. The gynaecological cancer burden has risen and according to estimates, it constitute about 30 per cent of total cancers caused by women in India. In most of the population-based cancer registries in India, ovarian cancer remains the third leading cause of cancer among women.

During the seminar, Dr Suri said, ‘’Most Indian women feel shy to discusses such issues and in the process they lose out on precious time. We need to create more awareness among women to fight this life taking disease.’’

Talking to the Newsline she said ‘’Women who want to be able to have children after treatment might be given the option of having an initial surgery that removes only ovary containing cancer, along with the fallopian tube on the same side.’’

Dr Bhavana Rai, Professor , Department of Radiotherapy, PGI, said common symptoms of ovarian cancer include, feeling constantly bloated, a swollen tummy, discomfort in your tummy or in the pelvic area, feeling full quickly when eating, or loss of appetite, needing to pee more often or more urgently than normal.