‘Be conscious of surroundings, check for hidden cameras’

AMIDST THE alleged video controversy reported in Chandigarh University, Mohali, women activists, police officers, cyber experts and traders dealing in CCTV cameras suggested that girls and women should remain conscious while selecting their rooms be it hostel rooms, paying guest or rented accommodations. They said that markets are flooded with micro camera devices, which cannot be spotted easily. One needs to make an extra effort to identify or discover these gadgets. Police officers advised the girls especially renting paying guest and rented accommodations to use devices that can detect hidden cameras installed in walls, cavities or gadgets.

Surinder Singh, a CCTV dealer in Chandigarh, said, “As per the reports concerned with the Chandigarh University incident, there are flaws in the structure of the washrooms being used by the women students. The accused woman student took advantage of this (uncovered roofs, small doors). However, it is an alarming incident which suggests the need for alertness especially among women. Indeed, many micro CCTVs, even the size of a cell phone’s camera, are available in the market. Such gadgets are in a real concern in view of women’s safety”.

Harjinder Kaur, chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), who works in the field of women’s welfare, said, “Such incidents involve multiple aspects. No doubt, the incident raised many concerns related to privacy and safety of women. There is a need to look deeply into the situation and the accused who make the videos. In the case of women’s safety in educational institutions, work places, etc,. there are guidelines set by the apex court. I personally believe that students, especially women and girls, should be very conscious towards their privacy and safety. I believe parents, guardians should communicate with the managements, house owners, etc.

They can not shrug off their responsibility”.

DSP Sita Devi, who looks after women’s affairs in Chandigarh Police, said, “Women should ensure they pick the right families while renting a paying guest accommodation. Secondly, it is crucial to thoroughly inspect the rooms and washrooms. There are devices available in the market that detect hidden devices including CCTV and spy cameras. These can be rented. In case if one is sharing the room, one must never divulge confidential details, if the person is not trustworthy. It is mandatory for a house owner to register tenants with the local police, women can themselves also go to the police to register their antecedents”.

Rajesh Rana, a cyber safety expert, said that as soon as one gets to know about the violation of privacy, they should report to the police or raise an alarm. In Chandigarh University controversy, a woman student and two men from Himachal were arrested.