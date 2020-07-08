BDS students sit for final exams at own colleges

Students meanwhile were not allowed to go to washrooms in between the exam and were told to bring their own water bottles. (Representational) Students meanwhile were not allowed to go to washrooms in between the exam and were told to bring their own water bottles. (Representational)

The final year exams of second, third and fourth year of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) started Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, fourth year BDS students sat for an orthodontics exam while second year students sat for general pathology and general microbiology.

Third year students will be taking their first exam on July 10. Unlike previous years, except for two colleges of Punjab located in Mandi Gobindgarh and Dera Bassi, all remaining students have exams in their home colleges only so as to maintain social distancing norms.

In Ludhiana, in the previous year, Christian Dental College (CDC) was the centre for its own students and for students of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Sarabha Dental College, all in Ludhiana. However, this year, all colleges had their own centres.

Dr Aby, principal of CDC, said, “Most of our students are hostelers and they came 14 days before exams. They were quarantined in hostel rooms before the exam day. On Tuesday they were medically screened before they entered the examination hall. Medical screening will be done on every exam day.”

Meanwhile, fourth year students had their exam in the morning shift of 9 am to noon while second year students had it in the afternoon shift of 2-5 pm.

In the time table, on any day, only two classes will appear for exams, one in morning shift and another in afternoon shift. This way, social distance can be maintained, said authorities at BFUHS. No suspected case was found on the first exam day and every one had passed medical screening, said sources.

Though details are yet to be revealed, sources said there was almost 100 per cent attendance in all dental colleges.

Dr Aby said, “All students came for their exams.” Even in Government Dental College Amritsar, attendance was 100 per cent.

Students meanwhile were not allowed to go to washrooms in between the exam and were told to bring their own water bottles. Separate sanitiser bottles were available inside the halls, however, students were told to preferably use their own sanitisers. Social distance was maintained.

Though many students were apprehensive about contracting infections while staying in hostels, many others preferred to travel from one city to another rather than staying in hostels.

Same was the case of many students of Jalandhar who appeared for exams in Ludhiana and Amritsar as they traveled back the same day.

Around 3,400 students are to appear for exams in phases. Students had filed a writ petition in the high court seeking postponement of exams, which was dismissed on Monday.

