Canadian MLA moves motion to recognise 1984 Sikh genocide in provincial legislature

Mandeep Dhaliwal's move comes amid growing advocacy in Canada for official recognition of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. (Photo courtesy: Dhaliwal's website)

Mandeep Dhaliwal, MLA for Surrey North and a member of the BC Conservative caucus in Canada, has given notice of a motion in the British Columbia Legislative Assembly seeking formal recognition of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence as a “Sikh genocide”.

The motion, introduced on May 20, seeks to acknowledge what it describes as state-sponsored violence against Sikhs in India in 1984, including mass killings, destruction of homes, businesses and gurdwaras, and the lasting trauma faced by survivors and their families.

“This motion is about recognition, remembrance, and standing with a community that continues to carry the pain and trauma of 1984,” Dhaliwal said. “British Columbia is home to a vibrant Sikh community that has contributed immensely to the social, cultural, economic, and civic life of our province. Their history, their loss, and their voices deserve to be acknowledged with dignity and respect.”