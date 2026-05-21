Canadian MLA moves motion to recognise 1984 Sikh genocide in provincial legislature

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Mandeep Dhaliwal, MLA for Surrey North and a member of the BC Conservative caucus in Canada, has given notice of a motion in the British Columbia Legislative Assembly seeking formal recognition of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence as a “Sikh genocide”.
The motion, introduced on May 20, seeks to acknowledge what it describes as state-sponsored violence against Sikhs in India in 1984, including mass killings, destruction of homes, businesses and gurdwaras, and the lasting trauma faced by survivors and their families.
“This motion is about recognition, remembrance, and standing with a community that continues to carry the pain and trauma of 1984,” Dhaliwal said. “British Columbia is home to a vibrant Sikh community that has contributed immensely to the social, cultural, economic, and civic life of our province. Their history, their loss, and their voices deserve to be acknowledged with dignity and respect.”
The proposed motion calls on the legislature to honour those killed, the survivors and families affected by the violence, while also stressing the need for education, remembrance and vigilance against anti-Sikh hate, religious persecution and genocide denial.
The 1984 violence followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards after Operation Blue Star, the Army action at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the aftermath, particularly in Delhi, with Sikh groups and rights activists alleging organised attacks and political complicity.
Dhaliwal said Sikh families in British Columbia had worked for decades to preserve testimonies of the violence and educate younger generations.
The move comes amid growing advocacy in Canada for official recognition of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. Earlier this month, a parliamentary reception was organised at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa by the Ad Hoc Committee for the Recognition of the 1984 Sikh Genocide. The event was hosted by Senator Baltej Singh Dhillon and supported by MPs, including Sukh Dhaliwal, Dalwinder Gill, Heather McPherson, and Elizabeth May.
British Columbia is home to a large Sikh diaspora, particularly in the Lower Mainland region, where community organisations have long campaigned for greater public awareness and recognition of the events of 1984.
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