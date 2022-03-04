BBMB rules tweaked to make PSPCL officials ineligible for appointment: Power engineers

A study of the newly notified rules of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) shows that while there are no explicit directions not to appoint Member (Power) from Punjab, the amendment has been made in a manner that very few Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) engineers will qualify the new criteria.

The qualifications seems to be tailormade for some specific candidates in mind who will be from outside Punjab and Haryana, say PSPCL engineers.

The Ministry of Power, vide its notification dated February 23, has amended the Rule 4 of Beas Management Board Rules, 1974. This rule pertained to the salary of Chairman of BBMB and whole time members.

The new rule 4 defines the selection criteria, method of recruitment, salaries, eligibility criteria, qualification, experience, lien and selection committee. Amongst these only salary was defined in the original rules. The issue of concern among Punjab Engineers are the qualifications laid down in the new rules for Chairman and Members.

For Chairman, 25 years experience, including 1) minimum five years as head of Large hydro electric project of minimum 200MW capacity or operation and construction of minimum 500 circuit kilometres transmission line having voltage level of 132kV and above. 2) Construction and Operation of large dams (Minimum 50m height and 300m Length) or Barrage of 15m height and 350m length or Canal network with water carrying capacity of minimum 1000 cusecs or he should have worked as a Chief Engineer (Senior Administrative Grade Level) with minimum twenty five years of regular experience in construction, operation, maintenance, planning and designing of Irrigation or Power Projects.

For Member (Power), he should have minimum twenty years of overall experience with a minimum of three years’ experience as Head of Project involved in

construction and operation of (a) Large Hydro Electric Projects with 200 MW capacity or more; or (b) minimum 500 circuit kilometres transmission line having voltage level of 132kV and above.

“The qualifications are highly skewed in favour of hydro organisations like NHPC etc. No opinion of partner state has been sought on these qualifications,” said a PSPCL Engineer.

The two posts ofWhole Time Member BBMB, of Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation), as a convention, are always filled by eligible candidates of Punjab and Haryana, respectively, through the nominations sent by the respective State governments.

“There is a justification and logic in this unwritten rule because Punjab has the highest share in BBMB followed by Haryana. This present/prevailing pattern ensures that the biggest stakeholders also have a share in the management. The Chairman being from outside State could ensure impartial functioning. The Chairman could be either an Irrigation engineer or a power engineer,” an official said.

The new amendment selection of Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) would be opened for all India basis and not necessarily restricted to Punjab and Haryana. “This would open a pandora’s box of outside/extraneous forces which is likely to be not in the interest of the partner states,” an engineer said.

AAP opposes removing Punjab Police from security of Bhakra Dam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that after the abolition of Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the Modi government has now decided to remove Punjab Police from the security of dams.

In a statement here today state president of the party, Bhagwant Mann, “Modi government has also removed the Punjab Police Force involved in the protection of dams after ousting Punjab’s from the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The Board has decided to deploy Central Industrial Security Force for the protection of three dams while Rs. 90 crores spent on security of dams would be recovered from the stakeholders including Punjab”.

He challenged Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Capt. Amarinder Singh, the parties involved in the electoral alliance with the BJP, to explain their position on the decision of Modi government and this “onslaught on the rights of Punjab”. Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party government would fight against such decisions of central government to defend the rights of Punjab.