BBMB: Haryana CM Khattar says will talk to PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the recent change in rules for the selection of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) members and will raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

“I have written a letter to the Union Home Minister. We have an objection to it and Punjab too has an objection to it. There is some role of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh in it and they want members from their states. As normally, the chairman (of BBMB) was appointed from Himachal but there was a request from Rajasthan (for nomination of a member). We had given a verbal consent that if you (Centre) feel that there is inconvenience to Rajasthan, then appoint three members instead of the current two members. We don’t have any objection, if a member is appointed from Rajasthan too,” Khattar said in the Vidhan Sabha.

Khattar further said: “In BBMB, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and to some extent Delhi are the stakeholder states. These states should jointly look after the management of it. We are alert on it and when I meet, I will speak to Prime Minister too.”

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the state government should take a strong stand on the issue while advocating for an all party meeting on the issue. Khattar said that he would tell the MPs from the state too to take up the issue with the central government.