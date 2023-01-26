scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi stopped midway at Panjab University

Security personnel said that the National Student Union of India did not have permission to screen the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

The NSUI, a student wing of the Congress, had organised the screening of the documentary based on the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi stopped midway at Panjab University
A screening of the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was stopped midway at Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday after security personnel said that the National Student Union of India (NSUI) did not have permission to screen it.

The NSUI, a student wing of the Congress, had organised the screening of the documentary based on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The two-part documentary was pulled down by YouTube and Twitter on orders from the Centre.

NSUI activists along with NSUI president Sachin Galav, who is also a Congress councillor, and student leaders had gathered at the Student Center and begun watching the documentary on Wednesday evening when security personnel intervened.

“The NSUI had no permission to display any kind of film/documentary etc in the PU. They came to the Student Center around 5.25 pm and started showing the documentary. We rushed to the spot and asked them to show the permission. Galav then tried to take permission from PU V-C Renu Vig over the phone. It was a futile attempt,” a senior PU security officer said.

Sources said that there were heated arguments between PU Security Officer Vikram Singh and Galav. Later, the NSUI activists left along with their equipment.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 11:05 IST
