B&B policy silent on building violations, guest stay duration: UT Estate dept flags problems

Chandigarh Estate Office has sent objections to the tourism department on the latter’s proposal of allowing bed and breakfast (B&B) policy in residential areas of the Union Territory. The residents welfare associations (RWAs) of Chandigarh have already objected and denied the permissions in the stakeholders meeting the tourism department.

As per the communique accessed by The Indian Express, the UT estate office said, “The draft does not provide for verification of building violations, misuse proceedings etc. from Estate Office records which might lead to stay in unauthorised construction.”

“Registration may be subject to prior clearance/verification from Estate Office/Building Branch to ensure that the property is free from violations and eligible for such use,” it said.

The estate office said the draft does not specify the maximum duration of stay of guests and this may lead to overlap with PG accommodation use. This is why “a clear distinction needs to be made between Bed & Breakfast and PG accommodation, stay duration period by prescribing maximum permissible stay period”.

The statement also said as per instructions issued by Estate Department in March, 2025, as per Supreme Court directions, Occupation/Completion certificate is mandatory for grant of any permission for use of building. However, this essential condition is not included in the draft policy, the office said.

“It must be made mandatory that only buildings having valid completion/Occupation Certificate and unauthorised construction shall be eligible,” it mentioned.

In the existing PG policy, Fire Safety Certificate/NOC is mandatory. However, the same was not clearly made mandatory in the present draft.

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The estate office also said, “There is no reference to Estate Laws in the draft policy, Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007 & Building Rules/Bye-laws.”

The draft does provide that offences shall be cognisable and prescribes penalties. However, being a policy and also in recent decriminalisation exercises such provisions need to be amended and it may be made for suspension/cancellation of registration, without prejudice to action under applicable laws, the office said.

“Though general restriction is provided, more clarity is required to prevent nuisance in residential areas. Specific restrictions regarding noise, parking, gatherings, signage, etc. may be incorporated,” the statement by the estate office said.

What the draft says

As per the new draft policy, property owners intending to operate a B&B must register their premises with the prescribed authority.

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The policy also allows the owners to rent out up to eight or more rooms per homestay unit. However, it does not mandate the physical presence of the owner or family members on the premises.

The registration process includes inspection and evaluation by a classification panel, which assesses facilities, hygiene standards and other services. Only those establishments meeting the prescribed criteria, including attached bathrooms, proper ventilation, hygiene, safety compliance and adequate parking, will be granted registration. The certificate issued will remain valid for three years.

To ensure accountability, the policy directs to maintain a detailed register of guests, inform local authorities and police about occupants on a fortnightly basis, verify employees among other obligations. The owners are also required to clearly display registration certificates, tariffs and details of services offered.

At the same time, the policy also prohibits owners from operating full-fledged commercial activities such as travel services, transport, cloud kitchens and dine-in facilities for outsiders.

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Activities that disturb neighbours or infringe upon their privacy are also barred.