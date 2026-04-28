B&B policy silent on building violations, guest stay duration: UT Estate dept flags problems

As per the communique accessed by The Indian Express, the UT estate office said, “The draft does not provide for verification of building violations, misuse proceedings etc. from Estate Office records which might lead to stay in unauthorised construction.”

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 09:01 AM IST
Chandigarh rehabilitation colonies, Chandigarh rehabilitation colonies survey, Estate Office, rehabilitation scheme 1979, chandigarh administration, indian express newsThe Chandigarh Estate Office has officially raised objections to the Tourism Dept’s B&B proposal. Following strong pushback from RWAs, the move to allow commercial homestays in quiet residential areas is now under serious threat. (Express File Photo)
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Chandigarh Estate Office has sent objections to the tourism department on the latter’s proposal of allowing bed and breakfast (B&B) policy in residential areas of the Union Territory. The residents welfare associations (RWAs) of Chandigarh have already objected and denied the permissions in the stakeholders meeting the tourism department.

As per the communique accessed by The Indian Express, the UT estate office said, “The draft does not provide for verification of building violations, misuse proceedings etc. from Estate Office records which might lead to stay in unauthorised construction.”

“Registration may be subject to prior clearance/verification from Estate Office/Building Branch to ensure that the property is free from violations and eligible for such use,” it said.

The estate office said the draft does not specify the maximum duration of stay of guests and this may lead to overlap with PG accommodation use. This is why “a clear distinction needs to be made between Bed & Breakfast and PG accommodation, stay duration period by prescribing maximum permissible stay period”.

The statement also said as per instructions issued by Estate Department in March, 2025, as per Supreme Court directions, Occupation/Completion certificate is mandatory for grant of any permission for use of building. However, this essential condition is not included in the draft policy, the office said.

“It must be made mandatory that only buildings having valid completion/Occupation Certificate and unauthorised construction shall be eligible,” it mentioned.

In the existing PG policy, Fire Safety Certificate/NOC is mandatory. However, the same was not clearly made mandatory in the present draft.

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The estate office also said, “There is no reference to Estate Laws in the draft policy, Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007 & Building Rules/Bye-laws.”

The draft does provide that offences shall be cognisable and prescribes penalties. However, being a policy and also in recent decriminalisation exercises such provisions need to be amended and it may be made for suspension/cancellation of registration, without prejudice to action under applicable laws, the office said.

“Though general restriction is provided, more clarity is required to prevent nuisance in residential areas. Specific restrictions regarding noise, parking, gatherings, signage, etc. may be incorporated,” the statement by the estate office said.

What the draft says

As per the new draft policy, property owners intending to operate a B&B must register their premises with the prescribed authority.

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The policy also allows the owners to rent out up to eight or more rooms per homestay unit. However, it does not mandate the physical presence of the owner or family members on the premises.

The registration process includes inspection and evaluation by a classification panel, which assesses facilities, hygiene standards and other services. Only those establishments meeting the prescribed criteria, including attached bathrooms, proper ventilation, hygiene, safety compliance and adequate parking, will be granted registration. The certificate issued will remain valid for three years.

To ensure accountability, the policy directs to maintain a detailed register of guests, inform local authorities and police about occupants on a fortnightly basis, verify employees among other obligations. The owners are also required to clearly display registration certificates, tariffs and details of services offered.

At the same time, the policy also prohibits owners from operating full-fledged commercial activities such as travel services, transport, cloud kitchens and dine-in facilities for outsiders.

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Activities that disturb neighbours or infringe upon their privacy are also barred.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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