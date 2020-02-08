Battle For DGP Post In Punjab: Mustafa withdraws SLP after state says will not seek adjournment before HC

DGP Dinkar Gupta DGP Dinkar Gupta

Senior Punjab IPS officer Mohd Mustafa Friday withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea seeking an early hearing in a state government petition pending before Punjab and Haryana High Court against the CAT order by which DGP Dinkar Gupta’s appointment as head of the state police force was set aside.

This came after the government gave a statement that they will not be seeking any adjournment on the next date of hearing before HC.

The High Court had stayed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order on January 21 and also adjourned the matter to February 26 for next hearing.

In his plea before the Supreme Court, Mustafa had questioned the “long date” given by the High Court for hearing the appeal against the CAT order.

He had emphasised that he is due to retire in February 2021, and as such he would out of the race for DGP post, if the matter is not decided by the High Court at earliest.

Mustafa will go be out of the consideration zone for head of police force after August. As per a SC judgment in the Prakash Singh case, a candidate to be selected as a DGP should have a minimum residual tenure of six months and not be on the verge of retirement.

The Punjab government in a press statement said the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the HC order in the petition filed by Mustafa and “declined relief” to him after which he withdrew the petition.

The withdrawal of petition, as per the government, was preceded by a statement made by Attorney General for India KK Venugopal and Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda that “State of Punjab would contest the matter and argue it” before the HC. “This is a major setback for Mustafa,” said the government in the statement released through office of Advocate General.

Mustafa told The Indian Express that his lawyer has advised him to file a contempt petition against Punjab Advocate General “for misleading the people by saying Mustafa had suffered a setback”.

Advocate Ejaz Maqbool, who had filed the petition on behalf of Mustafa before Supreme Court, told The Indian Express over phone that the plea was withdrawn only after the statement was given “that we (State) will not seek any adjournment and that the matter be decided when it is listed for hearing on February 26, 2020.”

Staying the operation of the CAT order, the High Court last month had asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to explain the criteria followed for fixing the number of officers sent for consideration to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and also the material sent to the Commission for assessment of the officers regarding their ‘range of experience’ criteria.

The CAT judgement of January 17, which is under stay at present, against Gupta’s appointment had rendered the police force headless. The CAT had ruled that the procedure adopted by the UPSC and its committee for empanelment of officers for final selection as DGP is in violation of the Supreme Court judgment in the Prakash Singh case.

A DGP is selected from among three senior most officers finalised by an empanelment committee of the UPSC. The officers are selected by the UPSC from the names sent by the state government in anticipation of the vacancy of DGP post. Mustafa and other DGP-rank officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had challenged Gupta’s appointment.

While Mustafa is a 1985-batch officer, Chattopadhyaya is from the 1986-batch.

Gupta, who is a 1987-batch officer, was appointed the DGP in 2019, superseding five senior officers, including Mustafa and Chattopadhyaya.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.