Bathinda’s oldest surgeon dies of Covid

Dr Mela Ram Bansal was working till a fortnight ago.

DR MELA Ram Bansal, 81, Bathinda’s oldest surgeon, succumbed to the coronavirus on Wednesday night. He was undergoing treatment at Satyam Hospital.

Over 950 health workers have tested positive in Punjab so far. Dr Mela Ram had tested positive about a week ago along with his surgeon son Dr Bhupinder Bansal and both were admitted at Medanta Hospital, Delhi. Dr Mela Ram was shifted to Bathinda’s Satyam Hospital on Wednesday where he was kept on ventilator.

Dr Mela Ram was working till a fortnight ago. Dr Vittul Kumar Gupta, president of the Association of Physicians of India, Malwa branch said, “He was an active doctor of the Malwa area, people not only from Bathinda but outside districts also used to visit him as he always helped poor patients. I had met him a fortnight ago and hence I am feeling really sad that he is not amongst us. He had been serving people till his last days. He was a real corona warrior.”

His son Dr Bhupinder is still admitted in Medanta Hospital. Dr Mela Ram was cremated Thursday morning by members of the Naujawan Welfare Society following Covid guidelines alongwith some family members.

Punjab Finance Minister and Bathinda Urban MLA Manpreet Badal wrote on Facebook: “Sad to hear about the demise of renowned Dr Mela Ram Ji, one of the finest doctors and a noble human being. Bathinda region has lost a gem. My heartfelt condolences to the family.” Dr Mela Ram remained in government services for many years and started his private practice in 1978.

Three more doctors had died because of Covid earlier: Dr Arun Sharma, SMO of Amritsar Civil Hospital who died on August 30; Dr R K Gupta, general physician in Batala died on August 23; Dr Jasbir Singh Sehgal died in Ludhiana on August 28. Paramjeet Kaur, a health worker died in Barnala in July. Her family was given Rs 50 lakh health insurance on September 9. Ram Singh was yet another health worker who had died on September 3 in Barnala’s Tapa region.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.