Labour unrest in Bathinda: over 130 picked up from homes as ‘Noida-style’ wage protests hit Sportking unit

Members of the BKU Ugrahan and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union and other labourers protest on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway demanding the release of the detainees. (Photo by special arrangement).

Apparently taking a cue from the recent labour unrest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, workers—mostly women—of Sportking India Limited at its unit in Punjab’s Bathinda are demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

The agitation began on April 19 when employees protested outside the factory, alleging low wages and poor increments. The management then sought a week’s time to address the concerns, following which the protest was temporarily withdrawn. However, after a meeting between workers, management, and district administration failed to yield a resolution on Sunday, tensions resurfaced and employees sat on a dharna outside the unit in the afternoon.

The situation escalated when more than 130 workers, including members of Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), were picked up from their homes and detained at three different police stations early on Monday. This triggered fresh protests, with remaining workers assembling on the Bathinda–Amritsar highway and demanding their release.