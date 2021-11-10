Bathinda Rural MLA quits AAP: Party leadership was miffed over her performance

AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Kaur Ruby’s resignation from the party does not come as a surprise as the AAP leadership had been unhappy with her performance, and the popularity ratings of AAP in her constituency have sharply declined.

Party sources said Ruby was unlikely to be given a ticket again, and it was widely expected that she would part ways with AAP. Ruby had been supporting the candidature of AAP state president and Sangrur MP, Bhagwant Mann, as the Chief Ministerial face of the party for 2022 elections.

Ruby had gone on record to say that AAP should announce Mann’s name as CM candidate at the earliest, or else it would be making the same mistake as it made in the run up to the 2017 polls.

A first time MLA, Ruby was the youngest AAP legislator to be elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 2017 at the age of 29 years. With a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in law, she had been teaching law as an Assistant Professor before joining AAP in 2013. She had defeated the SAD candidate from Bathinda Rural by more than 10,000 votes in 2017 polls.

It is widely expected that Rupinder Kaur Ruby will join another political party in the days to come. There have been rumours that she was in touch with SAD, though she had denied the same. Ruby has said her long absence from her constituency was due to her father’s illness.

Mr.@ArvindKejriwal ji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMann ji This is hereby inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party.Please accept my resignation.Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby.(MLA Bti.rural) — Ruby (@RubyAap) November 9, 2021

AAP had 20 MLAs in the 117 member house after the 2017 polls. One MLA, Baldev Singh from Faridkot constituency, was recently disqualified by the Speaker of the assembly after having contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the ticket of another party.

AAP’s MLA from Dakha, HS Phoolka, had also resigned, as did Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Three more MLAs are aligned with the Congress, including Nazar Singh Manshahia, Jagdev Singh and Pirmal Singh Khalsa. With Ruby’s resignation from the party, the effective number of AAP MLAs comes down to 13, however, four of the rebels have not resigned as MLAs and continue to sit in the house on AAP benches.