Bathinda Mayor and four Congress councillors expelled from Congress party for 6 years

On the recommendation of district Congress president and 20 Congress councillors of Bathinda municipal corporation, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee ( PPCC) on Wednesday evening expelled Bathinda Mayor Raman Goyal and four other Congress councillors from the party for six years. Raman Goyal is councillor of ward number 35 while other councillors who have been expelled from the party are Atma Singh, councillor from ward number 40, Inderjit Singh councillor of ward number 44, Sukhraj Aulakh, councillor of ward number 42 and Rattan Rahi who represents ward number 46 .

The letter regarding expulsion of these councillors and Mayor was issued by Captain Sandeep Sandhu , general secretary incharge PPCC. It needs to be mentioned that all the above mentioned names are loyal to Manpreet Singh Badal who joined BJP recently and they had even congratulated Manpreet by visiting his Badal village house a day after he had joined BJP.

Raja Warring while talking with The Indian Express said,” Yes, the above mentioned names have been expelled from the party for anti party activities. ” Meanwhile it needs to be mentioned that before issuing the expulsion letter , PPCC office had received letter from Bathinda district Congress which was signed by district president Rajeev Garg , 20 Congress councillors and two delegate members of PPCC which asked the PPCC office to take strict action against the above mentioned persons. The letter mentioned that in Wednesday ‘s budget meeting of the municipal corporation ‘s general house while most Congress councillors were raising public issues the Mayor as well as the four councillors were not supporting the Congress councillors. Even in the past , these persons had boycotted the PPCC programs organised against centre government.

The letter added that these councillors had even been seen with Manpreet Singh Badal and Jaijeet Singh Johal ( Manpreet ‘s brother-in-law) who are now in BJP. Such activities demoralises the party , hence strict action needs to be taken against them , said the signed letter .

Meanwhile it needs to be mentioned that sources from expelled councillors revealed that they were being asked to prove their loyalty for Congress in the house which was not a correct platform as it was a general house’s meeting.

It needs to be mentioned that elections of Bathinda municipal corporation had happened in February,2021 in which Congress had won 43 seats out of 50 . However in August 2021 three Congress councillors including Jagroop Singh Gill joined AAP. Gill later defeated Manpreet Singh Badal in Vidhan Sabha polls and became the MLA from Bathinda Urban. Hence the number of Congress councillors had reduced to 40 , later one councillor of SAD joined Congress and making the number to 41 . Now with expulsion of five councillors ( including mayor) strength of Congress councillors had reduced to 36 .

The councillors who have been expelled from the party will continue to work as independent candidates. Meanwhile it needs to be mentioned that on January 20, a total of 19 Congress councillors/ their husbands had come to congratulate Manpreet Singh Badal for his switching to BJP. Out of these 12 were councillors themselves. Mayor ‘s husband Sandeep Goyal had come to congratulate Manpreet Singh Badal while all the above mentioned names were also present at Manpreet ‘s house . Though deputy mayor Harmander Singh Sidhu had also presented a bouquet to Manpreet Singh Badal on January 20 but in Wednesday ‘s letter seeking expulsion of Mayor and four councillors from the party , Sidhu was one of the 20 councillors who had signed the letter .

Though it is being claimed that elected councillors have two groups one supports Warring and another Manpreet Singh Badal and hence after this expulsion now voting in the house can only reveal as further as weather the existing Mayor will remain on her seat for the rest of the tenure or not . Municipal corporation Bathinda ‘s term is to continue till February,2026.