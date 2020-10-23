Bathinda: Man shoots wife, two kids before killing himself

Police recovered a three-page handwritten note in English and Punjabi in which Garg named nine persons who were allegedly harassing him over monetary issues.

A man allegedly shot dead his wife and two children, before turning the gun on himself, at their rented accommodation in Green City colony of Bathinda, Thursday.

Police said that prima facie Davinder Garg (41) shot his wife Meena (38), son Aarush (14) and daughter Muskan (10) before shooting himself.

Police recovered a three-page handwritten note in English and Punjabi in which Garg named nine persons who were allegedly harassing him over monetary issues. After losses in online trading, Davinder had reportedly moved into a rented house.

As per the police, some neighbours, upon hearing gunshots, rushed to Gargs’ residence only to find all four members of family lying dead in a pool of blood.

Bathinda City-2 DSP Ashwant Singh said, “As per the initial probe, Garg fired at his son, daughter, and wife and then shot himself dead. We have recovered a suicide note. He has accused nine persons of forcing him to take this extreme step. An FIR for abetment of suicide is being registered against them.”

