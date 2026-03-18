Gas agency owners flag harassment incidents during LPG delivery, demand security cover

A gas agency dealer said as per government norms, domestic LPG cylinders can be booked after 25 days of the previous delivery in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Mentioning growing incidents of threats, abuse and manhandling, LPG gas agency owners in Bathinda have sought security cover for their delivery staff and vehicles, particularly in rural areas. During a meeting with District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Daljit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday, agency owners flagged safety concerns affecting smooth distribution of domestic LPG cylinders.

According to the dealers, delivery staff are increasingly being stopped by villagers — some claiming affiliation with farmer unions — and forced to hand over cylinders without valid booking. When staff refuse, they are allegedly threatened or misbehaved with.

Paramvir Singh, a gas agency dealer, said that as per government norms, domestic LPG cylinders can be booked after 25 days of the previous delivery in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas. “However, our staff faces pressure as villagers often gherao delivery vehicles and demand cylinders in exchange for empty ones without booking. When denied, they resort to intimidation,” he said.