Gas agency owners flag harassment incidents during LPG delivery, demand security cover

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Mentioning growing incidents of threats, abuse and manhandling, LPG gas agency owners in Bathinda have sought security cover for their delivery staff and vehicles, particularly in rural areas. During a meeting with District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Daljit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday, agency owners flagged safety concerns affecting smooth distribution of domestic LPG cylinders.
According to the dealers, delivery staff are increasingly being stopped by villagers — some claiming affiliation with farmer unions — and forced to hand over cylinders without valid booking. When staff refuse, they are allegedly threatened or misbehaved with.
Paramvir Singh, a gas agency dealer, said that as per government norms, domestic LPG cylinders can be booked after 25 days of the previous delivery in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas. “However, our staff faces pressure as villagers often gherao delivery vehicles and demand cylinders in exchange for empty ones without booking. When denied, they resort to intimidation,” he said.
Highlighting a recent incident in the Maur constituency, a dealer on the condition of anonymity said a delivery worker was allegedly forced to hand over around 30 cylinders without booking, leaving genuine consumers without supply. “Usually only two or three persons accompany a delivery vehicle, making them vulnerable,” he added. Sources said that even police intervention at some places failed to fully resolve such situations.
Dealers maintained that their staff are assisting villagers with online booking and e-KYC processes, yet many continue to insist on receiving cylinders without following due procedure. Similar incidents have also been reported in the Sangat area of Bathinda where delivery vehicles were reportedly surrounded by locals.
Holding agencies accountable for each cylinder delivered, owners said administrative support is crucial to ensure fair distribution and staff safety. As a temporary measure, some agencies have stopped door-to-door delivery in villages and are instead asking consumers to collect cylinders from common points such as village gurdwaras by personally making phone calls to them rather than making any announcements. The dealers thus asked the administration to resolve these issues at the earliest by providing adequate security.
Acknowledging the issue, Deputy Commissioner Rajnish Dhiman stated “such incidents are limited to a few areas. We have assured them that the administration would address them”.
Meanwhile, officials reiterated that sufficient LPG stock is available across the district and directed agencies to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers.
In a related development, a special checking drive in Patiala led to the seizure of 45 domestic LPG cylinders being used illegally for commercial purposes, officials said.
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