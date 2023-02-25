Bathinda hotelier Amarjit Singh Mehta elected Punjab Cricket Association president

Amarjit Singh Mehta, a hotelier from Bathinda and formerly associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, was Saturday elected unanimously as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association. Mehta’s unopposed win comes four months after former cricketer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal had resigned citing personal reasons.

There were reports of irregularities during the 39-year-old former cricketer Chahal’s term. Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh too had accused Chahal of being involved in anomalies, including unlawfully inducting 150 new members in the association.

“Amarjit Singh has been elected as the new president of the Punjab Cricket Association. He was elected unopposed and his term will be till 2025. During the general body meeting, matters such as starting the Punjab Junior League apart from encouraging cricket in the region and at the grassroots level were discussed and the new president is keen to take new initiatives in cricket in the region,” said Dilsher Khanna, secretary, Punjab Cricket Association.

Earlier, industrialist Rajinder Gupta had resigned in April last year as the PCA president, four months ahead of the end of his tenure. Chahal who succeeded him as the new president of the state cricket body too resigned after five months following the allegations of irregularities.

“The new PCA president has been closely associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The past one year has seen two PCA presidents quitting and the proper functioning of the association has been hampered. We hope the new president will work to promote the interests of the cricketers and cricket,” said a PCA member and former first-class cricketer on the condition of anonymity.

PCA, which has more than 200 life members, saw 65 members attending the annual general body meeting held Saturday.

“A total of 65 members attended the meeting today and the president, as well as the new vice-president Preet Mohinder Singh Banga and three members of the apex council, was elected unopposed. We also honoured the Punjab U-16 team which won the Vijay Merchant Trophy apart from Mannat Kashyap, a member of the U-19 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup-winning Indian team,” said Dilsher Khanna.

Advertisement

Vikrant Gupta from Amritsar Games Association, Sanjeet Singh from District Cricket Association, Sangrur, and Harsimran Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib District Cricket Association have been chosen as the new members of the apex council.

“Vikrant Gupta is a sports journalist while Harsimran Singh Ghuman is a lawyer. Sanjeet Singh is from Sangrur and we welcome them to the new apex council. The committee with the apex council will strive hard to promote cricket,” said Dilsher Khanna.

While Banga has been a member of the PCA apex council in the past and was elected the vice-president unopposed, Sunil Gupta was elected the new treasurer of the organisation. Sunil Gupta is the vice-chairman of the Economic policy and Planning Board of the Punjab government with a Cabinet rank.