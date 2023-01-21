Bathinda BJP district chief gets threat call, police enhance his security cover

Sarup Chand Singla, the newly appointed BJP district president in Punjab’s Bathinda, has allegedly received threat calls from an unidentified caller for the second time in two months, police said.

In a complaint submitted to J Elanchezian, SSP (Bathinda), Singla complained that the first threat call was received on WhatsApp through an international number on November 29 last year and the second one was on January 20. The caller, who spoke in Punjabi, warned Singla to meet his family properly before leaving for Amritsar on Sunday and asked him to take his gunman and driver along.

“I was away from Bathinda on Friday when I got the call, hence I gave a formal complaint to the Bathinda SSP on Saturday. Earlier I had two security men and now the police have added two more people for my security,” Singla said.

Singla was a Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from 2012 to 2017. He joined the BJP recently and on January 15 he was made the Bathinda district BJP chief by state president Ashwani Sharma. The caller had warned Singla that he will have to bear the consequences for taking out a show of strength on January 15 in Bathinda.

Bathinda police said they are trying to obtain the caller’s details and have enhanced the former MLA’s security cover.

Recently, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma stated in Ludhiana that many state BJP leaders were getting threat calls and blamed the poor governance of the AAP in Punjab for the situation.