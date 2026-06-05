Road rage turns deadly in Punjab’s Batala, one killed and two injured in gunfight

Eyewitnesses further alleged that when the injured man fell to the ground, his companion climbed onto the fallen Nihang and fired two to three additional rounds at him. (File photo)

A dispute over vehicle movement on a busy street at Batala in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district escalated into a deadly exchange of fire on Friday, leaving one man dead and two others injured, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, an argument broke out between occupants of a white Toyota Fortuner and the driver of another vehicle after a disagreement over right of way near the crowded Symbol Chowk. As bystanders attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, a young man travelling in the Fortuner allegedly pulled out a licensed pistol and fired two to three shots, witnesses said.

Deep Inder Singh, 35, also known as Deep Shukrura, a Nihang Sikh who ran a de-addiction centre in Shukrura village near Batala, then allegedly drew his licensed revolver and returned fire. According to eyewitness Jaspal Singh, one bullet struck a Fortuner occupant in the leg, while another hit a second person.