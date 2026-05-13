Batala double-murder case: Punjab Police arrests 3 from Bhutan border

Police said, on April 27 four bike-borne unidentified assailants opened fire on three persons in Bhoma village in Batala. (File Photo)

The Punjab Police has arrested three key operatives from the Indo-Bhutan border in West Bengal in a major breakthrough in the Batala double murder case, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. The arrested accused, linked to foreign-based fugitive gangster Happy Jatt, were attempting to flee to Bhutan, the DGP said.

Under the name “Operation Nest Wrecker”, the arrest was jointly carried out by Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary-led Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) and Batala Police.

Officials identified the arrested as Jatin Singh, a resident of Kathunangal (Amritsar), Sajandeep Singh, a resident of village Sangar Kot (Tarn Taran) and Mehakdeep Singh, a resident of Balia Manjpur (Amritsar). The accused, Jatin, has a criminal background with multiple criminal cases registered against him under Arms Act, NDPS Act.