Batala double-murder case: Punjab Police arrests 3 from Bhutan border

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The Punjab Police has arrested three key operatives from the Indo-Bhutan border in West Bengal in a major breakthrough in the Batala double murder case, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. The arrested accused, linked to foreign-based fugitive gangster Happy Jatt, were attempting to flee to Bhutan, the DGP said.
Under the name “Operation Nest Wrecker”, the arrest was jointly carried out by Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary-led Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) and Batala Police.
Officials identified the arrested as Jatin Singh, a resident of Kathunangal (Amritsar), Sajandeep Singh, a resident of village Sangar Kot (Tarn Taran) and Mehakdeep Singh, a resident of Balia Manjpur (Amritsar). The accused, Jatin, has a criminal background with multiple criminal cases registered against him under Arms Act, NDPS Act.
Police said, on April 27 four bike-borne unidentified assailants opened fire on three persons in Bhoma village in Batala. Two of the individuals succumbed to the bullet injuries, while one was injured.
The DGP said the initial probe revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of handler Happy Jatt and had executed the killings on his directions. The arrested accused were also constantly changing locations to evade arrest, he said.
Further investigation is underway to establish the complete conspiracy including financial links, logistical support, weapon procurement and role of other associates in the case, he said.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that following the incident, police teams from AGTF, Batala Police, Intelligence and Technical units jointly carried out investigation, and analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations.
Technical footprints and intelligence inputs confirmed the movement of the arrested accused ]towards the international border, said the ADGP. A team comprising officers/officials of AGTF and Batala Police were dispatched to bring the accused to Punjab.
In this regard, a case dated April 28, 2026, was already filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103 and 109, and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Ghuman in Batala.
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