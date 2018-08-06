Basic purpose is to bring unplanned area into the planning framework: GMADA official

Ravi Bhagat Ravi Bhagat

What if developers of these illegal colonies don’t apply under the new scheme?

We shall be taking strict action against them. The new policy is a chance for the illegal builders to get registered with GMADA. If they fail to do so, we shall be initiating registration of FIRs against them.

What about people who are living without the basic amenities in these colonies?

The new policy for registering the unauthorised colonies is nothing but a relief for such people. Once these colonies are authorised, people will get all the civic amenities. In the colonies which are registered with GMADA, we ensure that the builders give the basic amenities like potable water, sewerage and proper road network. Basic purpose behind regularisation policy is to bring unplanned area into the planning framework and to ensure better quality of life to residents of these colonies.

How GMADA will ensure transparency in the reguralisation process?

For that, we have launched a web portal http://www.punjabregularization.in. Stakeholders can apply online for regularisation of their colonies or plots. With the facility of web portal, it would be very convenient for the promoters or builders to apply for regularisation of their unauthorised colonies. The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) can also apply on this portal. People can also apply at the GMADA and Punjab Urban Development Authority’s single window. The Deputy Commissioners across Punjab have been directed to provide service of accepting online and offline applications pertaining to regularisation of colonies and plots in Suvidha Kendras as well.

The regularisation policy shall be applicable to all the colonies?

The new policy shall be applicable to all the illegal colonies, houses and plots developed up to March 19, 2018. Promoters who have developed an unauthorised colony or individuals having plots and houses in these colonies would be able to get their properties regularised by paying the requisite compounding fee. The policy shall be applicable to the entire state, including municipal limits falling under Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act. But it shall not be applicable to the area which does not come under the peripheral area. The colonies where apartments are constructed shall also not be covered under the policy.

