Bars to open, night curfew lifted in Chandigarh

The city had a night curfew from 10pm to 5am until now. (Representational)

THE Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to lift the night curfew in the city and open bars in hotels and restaurants. This decision was taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed guidelines under Unlock 4.

The city had a night curfew from 10pm to 5am until now.

The Excise and Taxation department will start issuing license fee for permission to serve liquor from September 1, after which all can be permitted. City hotels had been waiting for this from the past many months, while associations had been claiming that they were running in deep losses due to the same.

WAR ROOM MEETING

In the war room meeting held on Monday, the Administrator directed doctors to focus on symptomatic patients and to take special care of their health. He also mentioned that Covid positive patients staying in home isolation should be regularly monitored and should be brought to hospital in case there is deterioration or aggravation of their medical condition. The Control Room must check their status everyday over phone and an ambulance should be in readiness to shift them to hospital. Such facility should be available round-the-clock, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER stated that they have 164 Covid-19 patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which 57 belong to Chandigarh, 55 to Punjab, 31 to Haryana and 11 to Himachal Pradesh. He also mentioned that they tested 737 samples on Monday, out of which 129 were found positive. Among the positive samples, 61 belong to Chandigarh.

Dr BS Chavan, Director Principal, GMCH mentioned that they tested 357 samples, out of which 160 were found positive. He also mentioned that 82 patients have been discharged after medical treatment.

Dr G Dewan, Director Health Services stated that they have conducted 898 tests. He also mentioned that 4,500 patients have been treated in OPD and 377 indoor patients are being treated for various non-covid diseases. He added that till date 52,348 Digital Health Cards have been generated for residents of Chandigarh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd