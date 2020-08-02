Barricades around Sukhna Lake, few visitors sent back

Security deployed at the Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh Security deployed at the Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

ALL ENTRY and exit points of Sukhna Lake, including at the rear, facing the stairs from the side of Golf Club Range, were sealed by installing barricades early Saturday morning, following the UT administration’s decision to close the lake for visitors on weekends.

A few people, who were not aware about the decision, went to the lake but were turned away.

Though people are allowed to enter the UT Forest area behind the Lake Club, the UT forest department guards were instructed to not allow any unnecessary visitors to enter the forest area. Around 24 police personnel, including home guard volunteers, were deployed around the lake. The barricades were installed around 4 am. “People unaware about the decision of closing the lake on weekends arrived, but they turned away after being informed of the move. Cyclists came and returned after doing brief exercises in the parking lot for the vehicles,” said sources.

“We observed that today the rush of morning walkers increased in public parks, Bougainvillia Garden, Leisure Valley, Rose Garden etc. The motive behind closing the lake on weekends is to discourage the trend of people from other states to arrive at the lake. Prior to the decision, the administration sought the opinion and feedback of police officers deployed at the Sukhna Lake police post, who conveyed that inconveniences are caused by people coming only for fun, observing picnics and roaming around the lake without following social distancing. The restrictions on weekends were necessary,” said a police officer from PS 3.

“Adequate arrangements were made to stop the entry of people to Sukhna Lake. The barricades will be removed Sunday night,” said PP Lake incharge, SI Jaspal Singh.

Thousands of people visit Sukhna Lake every day, which was reopened for visitors in the last week of May.

