Baroda Bypoll: ‘Yogeshwar can take your concerns even to PM, Cong candidate cannot go beyond Hooda,’ says JJP chief

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala

After Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s scathing attack on former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress, Deputy CM and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala too reached Baroda to seek votes for BJP-JJP alliance’s candidate Yogeshwar Dutt in the final leg of the ongoing campaigning for Baroda bypoll scheduled on November 3.

Dushyant too attacked Hooda and said, “How can those who looted Haryana for 10 years call themselves friends of the public. On the other hand, the current coalition government has announced two colleges, a university, Rs 35 crores for roads and development of panchayat and many other development works for Baroda. Did Hooda do even half of this for this constituency?”

The Deputy CM campaigned in villages of Gangana, Bhavarh, Medina, Rukhi, Rabhda in Baroda assembly segment.

Wooing the voters in the name of his great grandfather Devi Lal, Dushyant said, “Baroda is the land of Chaudhary Devi Lal and Yogeshwar Dutt will register a historic victory here. Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has brought accolades to the state both nationally and internationally. Because of his fame, Yogeshwar Dutt can take your issues to Prime Minister and President whereas the Congress candidate cannot go beyond Bhupinder Singh Hooda”.

Raising farmers issues, Dushyant added, “Congress is misleading farmers on the issue of MSP and mandi system. The manner in which the current government has procured farmers’ produce, farmers know who is their actual well wisher. Haryana is procuring maximum number of crops on MSP and now the government will procure groundnuts on MSP for the first time. Farmers in the state are happy with the direct payment in their accounts and in the Kharif season alone, government has paid approximately Rs 3,500 crores. Congress ruled states Punjab and Rajasthan are not paying suitable price to farmers and because of that the farmers in Punjab are compelled to stop road and rail traffic.”

Haryana’s Sports Minister Sandeep Singh too campaigned for Yogeshwar in Baroda. “Baroda will become a sports hub and more and more youngsters will be groomed to win Olympic medals,” he said.

Hooda strikes emotional cord

As BJP intensified its campaign in the final round, leader of opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Friday struck an emotional connect with Baroda assembly segment that Congress considers is stronghold.

“There should be no doubt that I belong to Baroda, and Baroda is mine. This bypoll is a battle for Chandigarh. The hardworking, honest and self-respecting people of Baroda do not want a share in the government of plunder, crime and corruption, but want their own government. In BJP’s six year rule, Haryana is running in reverse gear as the government is also abandoning plans and schemes of the previous Congress government, instead of creating new schemes of public interest. During the Congress government, loans and interest worth thousands of crores of farmers, poor, backward and Dalits were waived, 3,82,000 poor families were given hundred yard plots each, Rs 91,000 each to build houses, millions of water tanks and connections. But the current government stopped this scheme for the poor,” Hooda said while campaigning for Congress candidate Induraj Narwal in villages of Jasrana, Gumana, Aavli and Bilbilan in Baroda Assembly segment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.