Baroda bypoll: Stay awake, focused till last vote is polled, Hooda tells Cong workers

On the last day of campaigning for the Baroda bypoll, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda held a road show in several villages of Baroda and sought support for Congress candidate Induraj Narwal.

“Till the last vote is polled on November 3, all the workers have to stay awake and stay focused and fully alert. The real election will start after the end of the campaign. Our workers have to ensure that no person can do anything immoral during this period. When people go out to vote on Tuesday, they should only focus on the issues before them and no other consideration should cloud their judgement,” he said.

He further said, “Today, farmers are troubled by three new laws, women are hit by inflation and rising prices, small traders by GST, youth by unemployment and workers by governmental neglect. Throughout the election, BJP-JJP have been running away from talking about the issues of common people. They have no achievements to show for their six years in government and no plans to share for the future.”

On the last day of the campaign, Hooda maintained his focus on issues related to the farmers and continued his attack on the state government, accusing it of pushing farmers into acute financial distress. “Instead of increasing the income of farmers as they had promised, they have only increased the input costs,” he alleged, adding that the government was “trying to remove whatever protections were provided to the farmers by the previous Congress governments”.

Attacking the government on rising prices, Hooda said the middle class has been hit the hardest as the kitchen budgets of housewives are going down. The common man’s plate has lost not only vegetables, but also chillies, onions and chutney, he added.

“The income of the people is continuously decreasing, and expenses are sky-rocketing due to inflation. The policy of the government is providing bumper benefits to a few capitalists rather than the common man. That is why the public has made up its mind to push this government out of power,” he claimed.

“We have to come together once again to reclaim our state and make Haryana the most prosperous state in the country. Let us be a model state which everyone will follow. The people of Baroda have to make the start with this by-election. History has given the people of Baroda, the responsibility of start the process of overthrowing the anti-people and dictatorial government,” Hooda said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday urged sportspersons of the state to play every sport with high spirits without thinking much about winning or losing the competition. “The morale and sportsman spirit of every player should always remain high. State government is celebrating Haryana Day on November 1 as Sports Day and is all geared up to host Khelo India 2021,” Dushyant said while addressing a gathering of sportspersons after formally launching the sports competition organized on the occasion of ‘Haryana Day’ in Rohtak.

“All players should work hard to bring laurels to the state and country in international sports. Everyone should contribute wholeheartedly so that the state can achieve new heights in sports. Players of Haryana have such enthusiasm in their blood that they can achieve any new heights with their hard work. The players of the state have brought laurels to the country and the state in international competitions and 33 per cent medals have been won by the players of the state in the Olympic Games,” Dushyant said.

“Many facilities are being provided to the players under the sports policy implemented by the state government. We have decided that new coaches will be recruited in the state in the next one year so that players can get good training. With the start of competitions like Pro Kabbadi League, players are getting the best facilities. Sports facilities are being provided to rural area players. Besides this, modern facilities have been made available by setting up Vayamshalas and mini-stadiums at the village level. National hockey team consists of players from Shahabad who have brought laurels to the country and the state.Several steps have been taken by the government to provide maximum employment to the players,” Dushyant added.

