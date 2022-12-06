Barnala to have 12 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, says Gurmeet Meet Hayer

Twelve more Aam Aadmi Clinics are being set up in Barnala district to provide residents with best and affordable healthcare services near their homes, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Punjab’s minister for sports and higher education and languages said on Monday, while visiting the site of Aam Aadmi Clinic in Sekha village.

As per the minister, of the 12 new clinics being added in the district, two will come up at the Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHC) of Prem Nagar and Sandhu Patti, Barnala. The remaining 10 will be built in villages of Bhathlan, Hamidi, Sekha, Thikriwala, Rureke Kalan, Chhapa, Gehlan, Dhilwan, Sehna and Tallewal.

Giving more details, Hayer added that various executive agencies — like of department of rural development and panchayat, public works department (PWD) and mandi board — have been entrusted the job of commissioning these clinics.

On Monday, at Sekha, the minister, along with Deputy Commissioner of Barnala, Pundamdeep Kaur, first visited the Primary Health Center near the government school, which had initially been marked as the spot for setting up of the Aam Aadmi Clinic.

Later, after discussions with villagers and district administration officials, the site for the clinic was shifted to the Sewa Kendra.

At Sekha, Hayer also said that a proposal of Rs 29 lakh has already been sent to the government for construction of Thapar model based project for liquid waste management. Once the necessary nods are obtained, work will start on the project.

The minister also visited the Government Senior Secondary School Sekha, where he took up the issue of construction of five new rooms at a cost of Rs 27 crore. He told the school authorities and village panchayat that grant for construction of rooms will be sanctioned soon.

Earlier in the day, the minister held a special meeting with district administration authorities to review ongoing developmental works in Barnala. He said that on the instruction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Barnala government rest house was going to be repaired to meet the demands of government functionaries. A detailed project report of the repairs to be carried out will soon be prepared and sent to the government.

Minister inaugurates district level athletic meet

Hayer, who is also Punjab’s minister for sports, on Monday inaugurated the district level athletic meet that was being held as a part of 66th Punjab Sports Meet at Baba Kala Mehar Stadium. Congratulating the players for being part of fitness regime through sports, he said that Punjab government’s Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan had re-ignited the sports culture in the state.

He then exhorted the students to adopt sports as a way of life.