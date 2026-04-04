‘Conspiracy by central agencies, AAP to weaken SAD’: Veteran Akali Tota Singh’s son Makhan Brar resigns from rebel faction

Senior Akali leader Barjinder Singh Brar, also known as Makhan Brar, resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), the breakaway faction of SAD constituted by rebel leaders against the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Saturday.

Announcing his resignation on his official social media handles, including Facebook, Brar, the son of former minister and dyed-in-wool SAD leader, the late Jathedar Tota Singh, levelled serious allegations against former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, the current head of Punar Surjit faction, and Dakha’s SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, also now a part of the rebel group against the Badals.

Brar alleged that both Giani Harpreet and Ayali were “misleading” Punjab and the Panth (Sikh community) in “collaboration with agencies”. He further alleged that the breakaway faction was a “conspiracy hatched by central agencies and Punjab’s AAP government” to weaken the Panth’s representative party, the SAD.

“In the past, a big conspiracy was hatched by some people using the name of Shri Akal Takht Sahib Ji by making the panth emotional, which was later named Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit). As time passed, I came to know about the things that were going on behind the scenes. To eliminate the organisation which represented the Panth, the central forces hatched such a conspiracy that no one even noticed. The central agencies and the AAP government of Punjab were also part of this conspiracy, who used every tactic to weaken the Panth and the Shiromani Akali Dal,” Brar wrote on Facebook.

Brar, who has twice lost Assembly polls from Moga on SAD ticket in 2017 and 2022, further wrote: “Since ours is a Panthic family, Manpreet Singh Ayali played a role in trapping us and I joined this rebel party with him. But whenever it comes to the interest of the Panth and Punjab, Ayali keeps quiet. He only speaks out when it comes to statements against the Shiromani Akali Dal, but does not utter a word against the governments. The main reason for this could be Ayali’s business interests – colonies etc., Ayali is also on good terms with (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann and the central government. He has told me many times that he has also received an offer to be Punjab’s deputy CM,” alleged Brar, the former chairman of Punjab Health System Corporation.

“About Giani Harpreet Singh, the Sangat itself has now come to know how he used Sri Akal Takht Sahib to destroy the Panth’s party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, on the orders of central agencies. Giani Harpreet Singh does and speaks only what he is ordered by Delhi. I have been seeing all this happening for a long time while I was in the party, but now my conscience does not allow me to hide all this from the Panth. I regret that I became a part of the conspiracy to weaken Shiromani Akali Dal,” he further said, announcing his resignation from all positions and the primary membership of the new party.

Truth never hides: Manpreet Singh Ayali hits back

Responding to Brar’s allegations, Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, elected on a SAD ticket in 2022 but now a part of the anti-Badal group, also issued a statement on his official Facebook page.

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“Truth never hides, and principles are never sold!” Ayali wrote. “In politics, the easiest thing is to accuse, but the most difficult is to stand firm on the path of truth. We had said before and today we reiterate that we have come out selflessly for the welfare of the Panth and the progress of Punjab as per the orders of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Our aim is not any position or chair, but to restore the dignity of the great institutions of the quom,” he added.

Ayali acknowledged that sometimes even close associates drift away and emphasised that it does not matter who stands with him or who does not, saying “we will stand firm till the last moment for the interests of the Panth and Punjab”.

“The truth is that when you talk about reforms in the great Panthic institutions and the party, the parties in control of the system want to scare you by throwing muck at you. But they have probably forgotten that the caravans of truth never stop,” he added.

Giani Harpreet Singh did not respond to the allegations till the filing of this report.