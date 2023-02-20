Barj Dhahan: A Punjabi-Canadian on a mission

He is a tycoon who is passionate about philanthropy. Owner of the Sandhurst group, a conglomerate, the Vancouver-based Barj Dhahan has instituted what is arguably the richest prize for promoting Punjabi literature in South Asia. He is also the man behind the influential Canada-India Education Society and a Canada-India-aboriginal research organization called IC-Impacts. Though he swears by Canada and all things Canadian, he continues to nurture the social initiatives started by his father in Punjab.

THE PUNJAB CONNECTION

“I was born in Dhahan village of Punjab near Banga. I left for Canada at the age of 10 in 1967. We have a long history in Canada of over 110 years, my uncle had settled there at the age of 13 in 1933.’’ Dhahan vividly remembers the day he landed in Vancouver. “It was June 4, everything was so different. We took a ferry to a small town called Port Alberni. I had never seen a ship glide on water or milk poured from a container.’’

Life in Canada was a breeze. Dhahan says he did not face any adjustment problems. After finishing his schooling from the John Oliver high school at Vancouver, he graduated from the University of British Columbia as did his sisters and cousins.

WORK WISE

When his parents returned to India in the early 1980s, he was still in university. But after graduating, he decided to set up his own building and construction business. “Today I employ 300-plus people,’’ says Dhahan, who also holds the Tim Hortons franchise for the British Columbia. “We acquire and develop land. We construct buildings, both commercial and residential,’’ Dhahan elaborates.

PHILANTHROPY

The family made a conscious decision to take up social causes when Dhahan’s father returned to Punjab in the early 1980s to set up a charitable hospital near his village. The Guru Nanak Mission Charitable Hospital Dhahan, which started with 40 beds in 1984, is now a multi-speciality facility with 200 beds and a nursing college, set up in partnership with the University of BC school of nursing in 1998.

Subsequently, the family also set up an English-medium school there, which now has a student strength of over 1600 from over 130 villages. Dhahan says it’s these institutes that bring him to India every year. “I was associated with them right from the beginning, I still remember how we raised 62000 dollars at a fundraising in 1981.’’

Dhahan takes great pride in the fact that nurses from the college are serving all across the globe. “Between 250 and 300 live and work in Canada, others are spread across the UK, US and Middle East.’’

Advertisement

Following in his father’s footsteps, Dhahan founded a not-for-profit Canada-India Education Society in 1991. Now he plans to set up a medical college around Dhahan in the next few years.

He is also a co-founder and donor at Canada India Centre for Excellence at the Carlton University in Ottawa. “The varsity hosts an annual Dhahan lecture named after my parents. The first speaker was then President Abdul Kalam came in 2011.’’

Dhahan is closely associated with IC-IMPACTS (the India-Canada Centre for Innovative Multidisciplinary Partnerships to Accelerate Community Transformation and Sustainability), which was announced by then Canadian president and Indian Prime Minister in 2012. “It’s the only trade centre funded by the two governments and I serve as its chair.’’

Advertisement

The focus, he says, is to look at real life needs in the area of safe water, food security and ag-tech et al.

PROMOTING PUNJABI

In 2013, the industrialist instituted the Dhahan prize, which he claims is the richest literary prize in all of South Asia’s indigenous languages. Launched in Vancouver, it carries a prize money of 45000 Canadian dollars for three Punjabi books written in Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi.

“We are into our 10th year and the submissions close at the end of this month. The finalists are announced towards the end of September or October. The ceremony is held in Vancouver in November and the province of BC declares that week as a Punjabi literature week.’’

MISSING PUNJAB

Ask Dhahan what he misses about Punjab, and he smiles. “I miss its colours, its scent, the energy and excitement that comes from the crush of people here. Canada is more sanitised, it’s very peaceful and quiet.’’

A LEAF PUNJAB CAN TAKE FROM CANADA

“Not one, Punjab can take several leaves out Canada,’’ declares Dhahan. “Why do so many Punjabis want to go to Canada? It’s because it’s a county of freedom, of rule of law, of equality, publicly-funded education and health care, and a progressive income tax. People go there for a better quality of life and more equal treatment so that they can work and contribute to their families.”

Advertisement

Punjab, he says, needs better governance, more policy-driven initiatives, greater support for academic institutes, better standards of healthcare and universal education for everyone.

Underlining the yawning gap between the cost of education and the starting salary here, he says, “It costs a nursing student around INR 6 lakh to get a baccalaureate degree at the end of which his/her starting salary is between INR 10,000 and 15,000.’’

Advertisement

He adds, “Private education and healthcare delivery system in India is one of the root causes of social and economic issues across the country, especially in Punjab.’’

Dhahan also worries about the lack of focus on the environment in the state. “One big concern for me as a person of Punjabi descent coming from Canada is environmental degradation of the state, its land, its air and water, which affects everyone’s health and their ability to work and prosper.’’

SUPPORT FOR KHALISTAN IN CANADA

Advertisement

Dhahan dismisses the perception that there is widespread support for Khalistan among the Punjabi diaspora in Canada. “It’s a misnomer, there is no such movement among the Sikhs here. But yes, there is a very small and very vocal element that espouses this demand, and media whips up their activities. The majority does not want a separate homeland. In fact, most Punjabis are concerned about it. They may have legitimate concerns about the way things are done here but they certainly don’t want a separate homeland.’’

STRESSBUSTER

A certified yoga teacher, Dhahan says he walks and runs an average of 12 kms every day. The businessman who holds a degree in theology, also meditates in the mornings and evening, describing it as a process of “sitting quietly.’’ And he is a voracious reader. “I read a lot, I read everything, be it fiction, non-fiction or poetry. I also enjoy reading biographies and historical accounts.’’

Two Punjabi books that he strongly recommends to every Punjabi reader are

‘Dubalia’ (divers) by Balwinder Singh Grewal and ‘Mitti Bol Payee’ by Balbir Madhopuri.

SUCCESS MANTRA

“Learn, learn, learn and work hard. Everything you do, do it with honesty and integrity. That will give you success.’’