Bargari sacrilege issue: ‘Never gave a clean chit to Badals’

AFTER A storm in the Punjab Congress over his remarks on the Bargari sacrilege issue, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he has “not given a clean chit” to the Badals over their alleged involvement. The chief minister said he was “reacting to a misleading headline twist given to his interview to a newspaper.”

“The Badals’ alleged involvement in the case was more than manifest in their hobnobbings with Dera Sacha Sauda ahead of Bargari and their recent desperate attempts to scuttle the probe by influencing the closure report of the CBI…At no point did I say Prakash Singh Badal or his son Sukhbir were not involved in the sacrilege. As is evident from the reported interview itself, all I have said was that Badal did not himself go and tear up the holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib. But that does not rule out his involvement in the matter,” he clarified.

“They (the Badals) were as responsible as the men who had indulged in the actual act of desecration that had cascaded into such a grave chain of events for the state and its people…They not only failed to prevent the large number of cases of sacrilege that happened under their watch but also allowed the culprits to go scot free,” the CM’s statement said.

“The Badals, being in power at the time, were totally responsible for events that led to the sacrilege and subsequent police firing…They could not shrug off their culpability on this count, which was as grave a crime as actually tearing off pages of Holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib,” it further said.

“The criminality of actions in the sacrilege case is one thing, for which the Badals were probably not guilty, but what about the rest? What about the Dera links which created the circumstances for the desecration? What about the subsequent police firing, that killed people and maimed/injured others?” Amarinder asked.

Speaking to media persons, PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar said, “The CM’s statement should be seen in its entirety. Those people who tore the pages of the holy book were arrested. But who was behind the conspiracy? They cannot be exonerated of the conspiracy.”

He also alleged that the Badals had tried to “tinker with the fair investigations in the case”.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa in a statement said he had apprehended that “the CM was being dictated by some extraneous forces going by the way he had mentioned exoneration of former CM Parkash Singh Badal and his son and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on the issue of sacrilege.”