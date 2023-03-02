scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Bargari sacrilege cases: Transfer of cases out of state blot on Punjab govt, says SGPC

The Supreme Court had transferred from Faridkot to Chandigarh the trial against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others in the 2015 desecration case of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Harjinder Singh Dhami (File)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday blamed the Punjab government for transfer of 2015 sacrilege cases out of the state.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday transferred from Faridkot to Chandigarh the trial against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others in the 2015 desecration case of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Issuing a statement, Dhami said, “The transfer of trial of Bargari-related three sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib out of Punjab is a blot on the state government. This is the reality about the government’s seriousness in pursuing the sacrilege cases. After a long period of eight years, the challan was presented in the court in these cases, in which, along with his followers, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was also nominated.”

The SGPC president said that the incumbent Punjab government did not strongly pursue these sacrilege cases, which are sensitive as well had hurt the Sikh sentiments.

He said, “The previous Congress-led Punjab government had played politics with these sacrilege cases and now, the AAP dispensation too is not serious about them. The Punjab government should have strongly presented its side in the court, but the state’s failure to do so has hurt the Sikh sentiments.”

Dhami said that the governments are already kind to Dera Sacha Sauda head and special treatment is being given to him by repeatedly releasing him on parole. “The Punjab government should apologise publicly for its failure,” he added.

It may be noted that Pradeep Singh, an accused in 2015 Faridkot sacrilege case, was killed in November 2022 by five unidentified bike-borne men in Punjab’s Kotkapura.

Advertisement

After murder of Pradeep, other accused had moved the top court seeking the transfer of the trial in the three sacrilege cases to a court out of Punjab, citing security threat.

Also Read
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Zira pollution
Zira Liquor Factory Issue: PPCB has denied consent to pvt firm to operate...

The incidents related to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari (in Faridkot) in 2015.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 07:58 IST
Next Story

Chargesheet in Behbal Kalan police firing case soon, says govt

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close