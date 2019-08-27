Bargari sacrilege cases: In U-turn, CBI tells court it wants to continue its probe

Almost two months after filing a closure report in the 2015 sacrilege cases, the CBI on Monday moved an application in the court here to further investigate ‘certain facts’ in three cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Advertising

The CBI plea came less than a week after the state government filed a revision petition in the CBI special court at Mohali challenging its July 23 orders dismissing the state’s request for a copy of the closure report filed by the agency.

The agency had filed the closure report in a special CBI court on July 4.

The agency in its application had submitted in the court that the Special Director General of Police-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation wrote a letter to the agency on July 29 and gave certain new information/facts that need to be investigated afresh.

Advertising

“Further, the said information appears to be verifiable, therefore, in the interest of justice, the investigation may be said on the said point,” the application stated.

The agency sought court’s permission to carry out an investigation under Section 173 (8) of the CrPC in FIR number RC-13, RC-14 and RC-15.

“The present application may be taken on record, considering that further investigation is continuing and till its conclusion, the closure report filed earlier kindly be kept in abeyance,” the CBI’s application read.

On July 4, the agency had filed its closure report saying that it could not establish the scientific and circumstantial pieces of evidence in the cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh reacted to CBI’s move and termed it “politically motivated and an attempt to scuttle the state government’s efforts to take the sacrilege cases to their logical conclusion”.

The Chief Minister asked AG Atul Nanda to prepare a strong case against the CBI plea for so-called further investigation in the cases.

“Instead of sharing the closure report copy, the CBI is now resorting to cheap tactics by seeking to reopen investigations in the Bargari cases, which it had earlier claimed to merit no further probe,” the CM said.